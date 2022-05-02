ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Scoresheet: Winterhawks await Everett-Vancouver result

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GE0a_0fR7tCAs00 Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.

MONDAY, MAY 2

WHL playoffs — After sweeping Prince George in the first round of the Western Hockey League playoffs, the Portland Winterhawks played a waiting game to see if their second opponent will be Seattle or Kamloops.

Kamloops swept Spokane and Seattle eliminated Kelowna in the first round. Top seed Everett, battling injuries, trailed the Vancouver Giants 3-2 entering a Game 6 on May 2.

If Everett prevails in that series, the Winterhawks will face Kamloops in the Western Conference semifinals, which would open May 6-7 in Kamloops. If Vancouver beats Everett, Portland and Seattle will battle in the conference semifinals. Portland should have home ice against Seattle, but the schedule was uncertain because Veterans Memorial Coliseum is not available this week.

College baseball — It's rivalry week in the Willamette Valley. Oregon visits Oregon State for the rivals' Pac-12 series May 6-8. All three games from Goss Stadium at Coleman Field will be on Pac-12 Network. Game times are 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Along with UCLA, Arizona and Stanford, the Beavers and Ducks are battling for the regular-season conference title.

The Portland Pilots, sitting fourth in the WCC, return to conference play with three games at Sant Clara.

College softball — After winning its series against rival Oregon State, Oregon concludes its regular season with games at Stanford May 6-8 then awaits its fate for the May 19-22 NCAA regional round.

Oregon State is idle. The Beavers string of losses, most of them by one run, has reached an improbable 10 games.

Portland State (26-16, 10-5 Big Sky) closes its regular season May 6-7 with three home games against Weber State in Hillsboro.

Pro baseball — The Hillsboro Hops are at Eugene May 3-8. They return to Ron Tonkin Field May 10-15 against Spokane.

The Seattle Mariners have a seven-game homestand May 5-11, with four games against Tampa Bay and three against Philadelphia.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Portland Nitro put on a winning show

For Portland's new 'pro' ultimate disc team, beating Seattle at Providence Park was a joyful debut. To say that members of the Portland Nitro were jumping for joy on May 1 might be an overstatement. But it's on target to state that the Nitro — a new member of the American Ultimate Disc League — has lofty aspirations. In a 29-24 win over the Seattle Cascades — a contest Portland had control of throughout the second half — the Nitro entertained with leaping catches, long throws and timely interventions, giving the 1,500 or so fans at Providence Park plenty of...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: Thorns match at North Carolina rescheduled

Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes. Thorns match rescheduled — Portland's visit to North Carolina will happen at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The match was scheduled for this Saturday, May 7. But the Courage will instead host the...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Seattle Storm happy to have permanent home again

SEATTLE --  For the past three seasons, a piece of the Seattle Storms identity was absent even as it remained among the elite teams in the WNBA. Seattle was missing a permanent home. The Storm spent the 2020 season playing in a bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and...
SEATTLE, WA
Gresham Outlook

Estacada softball breaks decade drought, sweeps Gladstone

Rangers mercy-rule Gladiators 15-5, remain atop Tri-Valley Conference as postseason looms.It was the inning of dreams for Estacada softball, which rallied after a slow start to snap a decade-long drought and sweep a Tri-Valley Conference perennial powerhouse Wednesday, May 4. Trailing 4-1 heading into the bottom of the third inning against Gladstone, the Rangers weren't concerned. Though they hadn't been scoring, many of the hits were near misses on pop-ups. The bats were connecting, just not into safe parts of the field. "Find it, figure it out, and let's get it done," said Estacada Coach Mike Clark to...
ESTACADA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Portland, OR
State
Arizona State
Portland, OR
Sports
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Scorebook Live

Oregon City girls will head to Hayward Field for 6A track and field championships fresh off team title at Jesuit Twilight Relays: ‘We pride ourselves in coming out every week and giving it our all’

By René Ferrán  It’s been 33 years since the Oregon City girls track program won an OSAA state championship.  If the Pioneers’ first team title at the Jesuit Twilight Relays is an indication, they could find themselves ending that drought in three weeks when the state’s best track and ...
ASTORIA, OR
Portland Tribune

509-J receives two Trail Blazers grants

Grants for Madras Elementary and Warm Springs K-8 will support creation of a makerspace and athletic programs. The Oregon Trail Blazers foundation, an extension of the Blazers basketball team, has awarded 18 grants to schools across Oregon, including two grants for Jefferson County School district. The first grant, given to...
MADRAS, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Daily Life: 'Dateline' Friday focuses on Gresham murder

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, MAY 4 'Dateline' — The program "Dateline NBC" will report on the 2016 murder of Gresham mother Annastasia "Annie" Hester, 9 p.m. Friday, May 6 on KGW (8) TV. The program is called "The Undoing." Reporter Josh Mankiewicz interviews Aaron McCaw, the ex-husband of charged murderer Angela McCraw-Hester, and other insiders close to the case. Annie Hester was stabbed while sleeping, and investigators uncovered personal details that point to multiple suspects and possible motives in the murder. Risk/Reward Festival — Featuring acts that blur...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver#College Softball#Sports News#Seattle Kraken#The Portland Winterhawks#The Vancouver Giants 3 2#Oregon State#Pac 12 Network#Stanford#Beavers#The Portland Pilots#Wcc
Gresham Outlook

Barlow boys golf takes silver at district championships

Bruins boys led by senior Alex Lowery; Barlow's Maggie Gilmour, Sandy's Macy Maul leads way in girls tourneyBarlow boys golf brought home a silver medal as the top competitors in the Mt. Hood Conference hit the links for the 2022 District Championships Monday and Tuesday, May 2-3, at Glendoveer Golf Course. The Bruins had strong performances across the board, spurred by senior Alex Lowery, who was the third-overall individual finisher. Lowery braved inclement weather, which included absolute downpours that turned many sand traps into water traps, to score a 78 (+5) on the course. As a team Barlow...
SANDY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
UCLA
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

ASU weekend preview: Lacrosse to continue successful campaign in host Pac-12 Tournament

Arizona State lacrosse will host the Pac-12 Lacrosse Tournament for the first time in program history beginning Wednesday.  ASU will host the three-day event at Sun Devil Soccer/Lacrosse Stadium that will begin Wednesday with a first-round matchup of third-seeded ASU and sixth-seeded California at 7 p.m. The second round will be on Thursday with the...
TEMPE, AZ
KOLD-TV

The Extra Point Podcast: Breaking down Suns vs. Mavericks

(3TV/CBS 5) -- Let’s go behind enemy lines. The Suns and Mavericks are battling it out in the Western Conference Semifinals, and CBS Dallas anchor Bill Jones invited me on his podcast to discuss the series. LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE. Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon...
PHOENIX, AZ
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy