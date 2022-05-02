Scoresheet: Winterhawks await Everett-Vancouver result

Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes.

MONDAY, MAY 2

WHL playoffs — After sweeping Prince George in the first round of the Western Hockey League playoffs, the Portland Winterhawks played a waiting game to see if their second opponent will be Seattle or Kamloops.

Kamloops swept Spokane and Seattle eliminated Kelowna in the first round. Top seed Everett, battling injuries, trailed the Vancouver Giants 3-2 entering a Game 6 on May 2.

If Everett prevails in that series, the Winterhawks will face Kamloops in the Western Conference semifinals, which would open May 6-7 in Kamloops. If Vancouver beats Everett, Portland and Seattle will battle in the conference semifinals. Portland should have home ice against Seattle, but the schedule was uncertain because Veterans Memorial Coliseum is not available this week.

College baseball — It's rivalry week in the Willamette Valley. Oregon visits Oregon State for the rivals' Pac-12 series May 6-8. All three games from Goss Stadium at Coleman Field will be on Pac-12 Network. Game times are 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Along with UCLA, Arizona and Stanford, the Beavers and Ducks are battling for the regular-season conference title.

The Portland Pilots, sitting fourth in the WCC, return to conference play with three games at Sant Clara.

College softball — After winning its series against rival Oregon State, Oregon concludes its regular season with games at Stanford May 6-8 then awaits its fate for the May 19-22 NCAA regional round.

Oregon State is idle. The Beavers string of losses, most of them by one run, has reached an improbable 10 games.

Portland State (26-16, 10-5 Big Sky) closes its regular season May 6-7 with three home games against Weber State in Hillsboro.

Pro baseball — The Hillsboro Hops are at Eugene May 3-8. They return to Ron Tonkin Field May 10-15 against Spokane.

The Seattle Mariners have a seven-game homestand May 5-11, with four games against Tampa Bay and three against Philadelphia.