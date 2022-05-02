ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deceased driver identified in Saturday collision

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylgsb_0fR7t9bw00 UPDATE: Three children are among the six other people injured in the two-vehicle crash.

Police have identified the driver who died in a two-vehicle crash in North Portland that left six others injured on Saturday.

The deceased is identified as Andrew Michael Bachman, 21.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 2:23 p.m. on April 30, North Precinct officers responded to a report of a crash at North Columbia Boulevard and North Peninsular Avenue. When the officers arrived, they found two vehicles had crashed.

One person was deceased on scene. Another person ran off. There were five occupants In the other vehicle, including the children. All were transported to a hospital. Their conditions are not available.

The Portland Police Bureau's Major Crash Team responded to conduct an investigation.

The investigation determined the vehicle driven by Bachman was driving on Columbia eastbound in the center turn lane in a fast and reckless manner. As the vehicle approached the intersection of North Peninsular Avenue, it went into the westbound lane of traffic and struck the other vehicle head-on. All five of the family that were in the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts and were soon released from the hospital.

The passenger in Bachman's vehicle ran from the scene but was found, treated at a hospital, and released from the hospital.

Police said this is the 26th Major Crash Team activation of the year, the third activation in less than 24 hours and the 21st traffic related fatality in Portland of 2022. At this time last year, 23 people had been killed in Portland traffic crashes.

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

