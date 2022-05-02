News Release --- Mayor Evans Unveils Renovated University Avenue Playground

City of Rochester

News Release

(Monday, May 2, 2022) – Mayor Malik D. Evans officially reopened the newly renovated Merriman Street Playground at a ribbon cutting ceremony today. Joining Mayor Evans for the occasion were City Council Vice President Mary Lupien, Department of Recreation and Human Services Commissioner Dr. Shirley Green and other community members.

“Our city’s youth and families deserve enjoyable, safe, and modernized playgrounds with the best amenities that we can provide,” said Mayor Evans. “This renovation enhances the quality of life for our residents while adding vibrancy to the NOTA neighborhood.”

The playground was designed to promote healthy living, self-discovery, and positive relationships while providing a safe and accessible environment and fulfills the City’s commitment to addressing the increasing demand for outdoor activities and passive green space.

News Media: For more information, contact Barbara Pierce, Director of Communications, Barbara.Pierce@CityofRochester.gov