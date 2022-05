LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- There was a tragedy late last week on a Little League field on Long Island.A 10-year-old boy collapsed and died while running to first base.CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with his heartbroken Long Beach family on Monday.Lazar LaPenna had just gone on a cruise with his family and celebrated his birthday on Wednesday.Friday was his first Little League game of the season."He got a really nice hit, barrel of the bat. He knew it. The crowd was going crazy," Greg LaPenna said.Lazar's father was coaching."He was so excited. He looked over to me. A smile from ear...

LONG BEACH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO