WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County School Board Chair is having to crack down on people who exceed their time limit to talk during the public comment portion of school board meetings. Tuesday night, a woman who repeatedly voiced critical comments about the school board was removed from the meeting by deputies. It’s at least the second time Natosha Tew has been kicked out of a school board meeting after going over the two minute time limit.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO