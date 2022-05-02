ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The State of Minnesota Has Never Had a Black-Owned Bank, Until Now

By NationalBlackGuide
nationalblackguide.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a historic move, Michigan-based First Independence Bank has opened new locations across Minnesota, becoming the first-ever Black-owned bank in the state. Since 1970, First Independence Bank has been serving the financial needs of the community while addressing social and economic inequalities in the Metro Detroit area. Its newest bank in...

nationalblackguide.com

Comments / 7

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Society
Minneapolis, MN
Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
KAAL-TV

Minnesota appeals court: Trump flag is free speech and can fly

BUFFALO, Minn. - A Minnesota appeals court has sided with a Wright County man who was fined for flying a huge Donald Trump flag on top of a crane. The court found the Buffalo City Council denied Jay Johnson’s free speech rights when it decided the 30- by 50-foot flag violated the local sign ordinance because of its size and lack of a permit. The flag is attached to the top of a crane at Johnson’s construction business in Buffalo. The city initially fined Johnson $600 for the Trump flag which read “TRUMP 2020 Keep America Great.”
BUFFALO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Largest Indoor Waterpark in America Opening in Minnesota Soon?

Construction on the largest indoor waterpark in America could start this summer in Minnesota and be ready for a 2024 opening. The proposed 320,000 square-foot waterpark, called Mystery Cove, would be built next to the Mall of America by the Triple Five Group, owners of the mall, and would include water slides, beaches, food hall, and there are plans for an attached hotel. Construction could start this summer and the waterpark could be open by 2024.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘Who Else Is Going To Do It?’: MN Doctor Travels To SD To Work At Its Sole Abortion Clinic

Originally published on CBS News on April 20, before the reported draft opinion that suggests SCOTUS could overturn Roe V. Wade. SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (CBS News) — Dr. Sarah Traxler works at the only abortion clinic in the state of South Dakota, but she lives hours away in Minnesota. Her trip involves a flight from Minneapolis to Sioux Falls, an escort at the airport for security reasons and a 20-minute drive to the clinic — all before her first patient. It’s a commute she’s done monthly for the past seven years. “I sort of feel at some level if I don’t do it...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

South Dakota 2-year-old waits in Twin Cities for liver transplant

MINNEAPOLIS — Kelsea Schwab never imagined she'd be sitting in the Twin Cities, hundreds of miles away from her home. Her 2-year-old daughter, Baelyn, left fighting for her life. "The Friday before, Baelyn had what we thought was an allergic reaction, we don't know still, but we had taken...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Bank#Bremer Bank#Bank Of America#Metro Detroit#Racism#First Independence Bank#Twin Cities#Fox 9 News#Wells Fargo
KROC News

Feds Announce Crackdown on Violent Crime in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's top federal attorney says he's ordering his entire staff to work on violent crime cases. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that U.S. Attorney Andy Luger announced Tuesday that he's directed all 42 prosecutors in his office to work on violent crimes. He said he will oversee every case from indictment to sentencing. He promised that all adult carjackers will do federal time and prosecutors will devote more resources to enforcing gun purchasing laws.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dozens Of Amazon Workers Protest Outside Shakopee Warehouse, Demand Time Off For Muslim Holiday

Originally published April 30 SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roughly 100 workers at the Amazon warehouse in Shakopee walked off the job Friday night in protest of low wages and lack of time off for Eid, an upcoming Muslim holiday. In a statement, the workers said that they rallied outside the warehouse and delivered a letter of demand to the company, requesting that the internet retail giant bring back the $3 an hour pay bump for all shifts and unlimited volunteer time off so that people can see their families on events such as Eid, which begins Sunday. The workers were joined by...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Could See More Out-Of-State Women Seeking Abortions If Roe v Wade Reversal Bans Access Elsewhere

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Planned Parenthood North Central States is preparing a surge in women seeking abortions to come to Minnesota for the procedure if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. The regional chapter of the organization expects to see at least a 25% increase in patients in Minnesota, said Sarah Stoesz, the president and CEO. “We’ve been working on a number of different models for a while to see if we can get our arms around it, assuming Minnesota becomes land locked and the only safest place to get an abortion,” she said. (credit: CBS) That’s because if the leaked draft...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Minnesota

The Legacy Of Racially Restrictive Covenants In The Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Twin Cities are known to have one of the worst gaps in homeownership between Black and white residents in the country. While there are many systemic reasons for that gap, one can be traced back to a practice that developed at the turn of the 20th century. In the late 1800s, racially restrictive covenants started popping up in California. Real estate agents and developers outlined a list of people – from Asians to Jews – who were prohibited from purchasing the land. But mostly, the covenants targeted Black Americans in an effort to keep them out of certain...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Popular Festival Coming to Northern Minnesota in August

Festival of Sail otherwise known as the Tall Ships festival is happening this August in Two Harbors, Minnesota. If you haven't been to this festival before, or if you haven't even heard of it, you are not alone. I only heard about it from when I was living in Green Bay, Wisconsin which is basically right on Lake Michigan. But after experiencing this, it is so worth it.
TWO HARBORS, MN
CBS Minnesota

New Delivery Service Brings Minnesota Farm Foods To Your Doorstep

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Since 2020, Americans have embraced delivery services like never before. As more people want their meals and groceries brought to their doorstep, local farmers are adapting and embracing the change, including Bruce and LeeAnn Waugh down in southeastern Minnesota. The Waughs founded Cannon Valley Ranch in 1984 in Goodhue, in the Cannon River Valley. On their ranch, they’re raising roughly 170 angus cows and calves, as well as 40 red haired Wagyu cattle. They sell dozens of premium beef products from ground beef, summer sausage and steaks. “We’re about halfway between Twin Cities and Rochester here, so we...
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

New plan to fight violent crime in Twin Cities metro area

MINNEAPOLIS — New U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger was joined by ATF, FBI and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension officials Tuesday morning to announce a new federal strategy targeting violent crime in the Twin Cities metro. Luger is pledging to increase the role of federal law enforcement in curbing the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 2,505 Cases, Case Growth Continues To Climb

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials reported 2,505 cases of COVID-19 and one death Tuesday, as the state’s case growth continues its steady climb. New cases per 100,000 residents are again in the “high risk” category, after dropping in March and April. Now, there are roughly 21.4 new cases per 100,000 residents. COVID-19 Case Growth As Of May 3, 2022 (Credit: Minnesota Department of Health) Hospitalizations are also rising and are back above the “caution” threshold at 5.5 admissions per 100,000 residents. There were 22 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care as of Monday afternoon, and an additional 283 in non-intensive care. According to state health data, over 1.45 million cases have been reported in the state since March of 2020, while 12,512 people have died. Meanwhile, 75% of the state’s eligible population has received their first vaccine dose, and 49% have gotten their booster. As COVID-19 cases rise again, health officials in Minneapolis are encouraging masks in indoor spaces, and doctors encourage those experiencing virus symptoms to take a test.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Workers on Vikings development claim over $100,000 in wage theft

Guillermo Macario-Alcocer was out of money and living in the basement of a church in south Minneapolis when he got a lead on some construction work. A volunteer at the church told him to call a man who in turn told him to go to the new Vikings training facility in Eagan that Monday at […] The post Workers on Vikings development claim over $100,000 in wage theft appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
EAGAN, MN
KEYC

Hundreds in Minneapolis protest possible overturn of Roe

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - About 500 people gathered outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday evening to protest the possibility that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Some carried signs, one which read “My body, my choice.”. If the court’s draft...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota’s Spring & Summer Celebrations Coming Back In Full Force

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — COVID-19 took a lot of the fun away from Minnesota’s summer festivals the past two year, including Cinco de Mayo celebrations in the Twin Cities. And while there’s plenty of ways to celebrate this weekend, St. Paul Cinco de Mayo festivities are scaled back. At El Burrito Mercado in St. Paul, it’s drink specials, plenty of food and lots of fellowship starting on Thursday. “I know at least in our community here on the West Side, the businesses are all doing their own thing, and it’s a great time to get out and support Mexican and Latino-owned businesses...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy