ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Fit Into Her Marilyn Monroe Dress, Had to Lose 16 Pounds in 3 Weeks

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago

Making it work! Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala dress didn’t quite fit — so she lost the weight to make sure it did!

Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Read article

The Skims founder, 41, channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe on Monday, May 2, when she donned the late starlet's vintage white gown by designer Bob Mackie on the Met Gala red carpet.

The Some Like it Hot actress famously first wore the dress while singing “ Happy Birthday ” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The Kardashians star sported a bleach-blonde hairdo to further mimic the American icon while boyfriend Pete Davidson accompanied her in Dior.

The KKW Beauty founder revealed she ran into trouble when she came into possession of the dress and realized it wasn’t exactly her size.

Inside the Kardashian-Jenners' History With Anna Wintour and the Met Gala

Read article

“It didn’t fit! So I looked at them and I said: 'Give me, like, three weeks,'” Kardashian recalled, before claiming that she lost 16 pounds to fit into the dress. “It was such a challenge, it was like a role. I was determined, I was determined to fit in it.”

The infamous dress will be displayed at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Hollywood on Memorial Day Weekend for a limited time, where visitors will be able to get a closer look at the legendary garment and a behind-the-scenes peek at Kim’s Gilded Age-inspired Met Gala look.

Momager Kris Jenner followed her daughter's lead and channeled her own idol, Jackie Kennedy , in an Oscar de la Renta gown paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

"I'm just kind of channeling a little Jackie Kennedy tonight," the business titan said while explaining her look. " I wanted to do something glamorous and chic — and easy.”

This isn’t the first time Kim has lost a significant amount of weight to fit into an ensemble. The reality TV star previously lost seven pounds in two weeks to fit into her Versace dress for the 2018 Met Gala.

Look Back at the Wildest and Most Over-the-Top Met Gala Fashion of All Time

Read article

“I was actually really nervous about wearing the dress because I did a cleanse a couple of weeks before and lost 6 or 7 pounds,” she said on her website at the time. “At the final fitting, I was worried it wouldn’t fit. When I tried it on, though, it fit like a glove. It was perfection!”

The form-fitting dress was gold with embellished crosses to fit the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination with the California native sporting a half-up, half-down hairstyle and a dark smokey eye to complete the look.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Kennedy
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Bob Mackie
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Marilyn Monroe
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Red Carpet Fashion#Fit Into#American#Kkw
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

129K+
Followers
16K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy