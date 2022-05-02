Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Fit Into Her Marilyn Monroe Dress, Had to Lose 16 Pounds in 3 Weeks

Making it work! Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala dress didn’t quite fit — so she lost the weight to make sure it did!

The Skims founder, 41, channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe on Monday, May 2, when she donned the late starlet's vintage white gown by designer Bob Mackie on the Met Gala red carpet.

The Some Like it Hot actress famously first wore the dress while singing “ Happy Birthday ” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The Kardashians star sported a bleach-blonde hairdo to further mimic the American icon while boyfriend Pete Davidson accompanied her in Dior.

The KKW Beauty founder revealed she ran into trouble when she came into possession of the dress and realized it wasn’t exactly her size.

“It didn’t fit! So I looked at them and I said: 'Give me, like, three weeks,'” Kardashian recalled, before claiming that she lost 16 pounds to fit into the dress. “It was such a challenge, it was like a role. I was determined, I was determined to fit in it.”

The infamous dress will be displayed at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Hollywood on Memorial Day Weekend for a limited time, where visitors will be able to get a closer look at the legendary garment and a behind-the-scenes peek at Kim’s Gilded Age-inspired Met Gala look.

Momager Kris Jenner followed her daughter's lead and channeled her own idol, Jackie Kennedy , in an Oscar de la Renta gown paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

"I'm just kind of channeling a little Jackie Kennedy tonight," the business titan said while explaining her look. " I wanted to do something glamorous and chic — and easy.”

This isn’t the first time Kim has lost a significant amount of weight to fit into an ensemble. The reality TV star previously lost seven pounds in two weeks to fit into her Versace dress for the 2018 Met Gala.

“I was actually really nervous about wearing the dress because I did a cleanse a couple of weeks before and lost 6 or 7 pounds,” she said on her website at the time. “At the final fitting, I was worried it wouldn’t fit. When I tried it on, though, it fit like a glove. It was perfection!”

The form-fitting dress was gold with embellished crosses to fit the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination with the California native sporting a half-up, half-down hairstyle and a dark smokey eye to complete the look.