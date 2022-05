A man living inside a tent in an East Trenton park needs assistance. Three weeks have passed since this guy set up residence inside George Page Park on North Clinton Ave. This situation represents one of our city’s most important moments as intervention, and hopefully rescue, underscores an opinion that until we focus on our city family members in distress, those living under bridges or panhandling on Hamilton Ave., Trenton will never develop a spirit of love necessary for the creation of a great society.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO