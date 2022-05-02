Summer/May course focused on mobile, social, and web technologies also both an ICC Writing Intensive (WI) AND Diversity (DV) class. All students welcome to enroll.
EMED 32000: Utopias and Dystopias of Emerging Media (CRN 10027) <cross listed with> TVR32000: Topics in Media Technology (CRN 10028), ICC WI and ICC DV, focuses on how new media (mobile, social, web, etc.) has led to some unanticipated outcomes that affect our personal life experience in both utopic and dystopic...www.ithaca.edu
