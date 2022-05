California condors are back soaring over the Redwood National Park in Northern California, more than 130 years after they were last spotted in the area. On Tuesday, four condors bred in captivity were put in a staging area with a remote-controlled gate. After the gate was open, two of the condors took their time peering out, before finally making their way through the opening and flying away. The other two will have another chance to take off in the near future, The Associated Press reports.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO