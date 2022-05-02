City League Sports Podcast: Beechcroft Cougars Basketball

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has promoted one of his assistants to a key role on his staff. Holtmann has promoted Jake Diebler to associate head coach. “Jake has a very bright future in this profession and I’m excited about his well-earned promotion,” Holtmann said in the program release, via Saturday Tradition. “He has done excellent work for us since coming here from Vanderbilt three years ago. He has a strong work ethic, great player relationships, reinforces our culture and he has recruited exceptionally well.”

