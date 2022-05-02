City League Sports Podcast: Beechcroft Cougars Basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State has a new $6 million plan to pay all athletes for academic performance starting with the 2022-23 school year. The idea, according to Ohio State, is to give athletes more incentive to stay on track for graduation and to provide more chances for athletes to leave Columbus with less debt or no debt. (Only all football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, women’s tennis, women’s gymnastics and women’s volleyball athletes are on full rides. Many other scholarship athletes are on partial scholarships.)
