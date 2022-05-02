ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

City League Sports Podcast: Beechcroft Cougars Basketball

Cover picture for the articleIt is hosted by Dr. Vince Clarno, director of student activities at Columbus City Schools. He will be joined by some of our outstanding current students, coaches, and alumni from...

thecomeback.com

Ohio State lands notable basketball transfer

The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team had one scholarship available heading into the 2022-2023 season. Now that spot has been filled with the news that Oklahoma State transfer Isaac Likekele is coming to Columbus. The 6’5″ guard announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday. Likekele, who was...
The Spun

Chris Holtmann Announces Ohio State Basketball Staff Promotion

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has promoted one of his assistants to a key role on his staff. Holtmann has promoted Jake Diebler to associate head coach. “Jake has a very bright future in this profession and I’m excited about his well-earned promotion,” Holtmann said in the program release, via Saturday Tradition. “He has done excellent work for us since coming here from Vanderbilt three years ago. He has a strong work ethic, great player relationships, reinforces our culture and he has recruited exceptionally well.”
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Wednesday

Ohio State's football program just got a massive commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, four-star offensive lineman Austin Siereveld committed to Ohio State over Alabama and Notre Dame. In Fawcett's story, Siereveld told him that Ohio State had everything he could ever want when choosing...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Turner Sports prepared for their first Stanley Cup Playoffs

Liam McHugh is familiar with the rigors of hosting studio shows during the Stanley Cup playoffs, especially those nights when games go to the multiple overtimes on the West Coast. McHugh is in for some relief this season. With Turner Sports and ESPN picking up the playoffs after 16 years,...
Cleveland.com

How Ohio State football is money in, money out: Doug Lesmerises

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State has a new $6 million plan to pay all athletes for academic performance starting with the 2022-23 school year. The idea, according to Ohio State, is to give athletes more incentive to stay on track for graduation and to provide more chances for athletes to leave Columbus with less debt or no debt. (Only all football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, women’s tennis, women’s gymnastics and women’s volleyball athletes are on full rides. Many other scholarship athletes are on partial scholarships.)
