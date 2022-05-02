ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chula Vista Apartment Building Sold

By Ray Huard
San Diego Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chula Vista apartment building has been sold for $4.2 million....

www.sdbj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

A Rare Frank Lloyd Wright Home in Virginia Just Hit the Market for $3 Million

Click here to read the full article. Frank Lloyd Wright designed only three homes in Virginia during his lifetime—and now one of them could be yours. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Cooke House, located in Virginia Beach, was just listed for $3 million. It certainly doesn’t look like your classic beach house, but it has all of Wright’s signatures, with its 70-foot-long, window-lined curved great room being the home’s pièce de résistance. Designed in 1953 and built in 1959, the home was commissioned by Maude Cooke, who reached out to Wright after hearing him speak at the Chrysler Museum. “Dear Mr. Wright,” she wrote...
VIRGINIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Man Killed in East San Diego Park

Homicide detectives are investigating the death Saturday of a 31-year-old man in Teralta Park in East San Diego. Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, police received a call about a man down on the sidewalk along a bike path in Teralta Park at 4050 Orange Ave., said Lt. Steve Shebloski of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
mansionglobal.com

Hamptons Equestrian Estate Sells in Two Deals for Over $22 Million

A more than 20-acre pastoral Hamptons, New York, compound that had been listed for $22.75 million sold Friday in two separate transactions. A more than 20-acre pastoral Hamptons, New York, compound that had been listed for $22.75 million sold Friday in two separate transactions, according to representatives for the listing.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Real Estate#Llc#Prime Property
CBS 8

Insurance company drops San Marcos couple due to fire concerns

SAN DIEGO — Protecting your home with fire insurance is getting more expensive for San Diegans in this already-challenging economy. Insurance premiums for fire protection are skyrocketing, and in some cases, policies are being canceled. CBS 8 is working for one couple in San Marcos who have been told...
SAN MARCOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy