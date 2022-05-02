Louisville Forward, GLI receive national award for their economic development work from Site Selection Magazine

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer today joined the teams at Louisville Forward and Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) for a celebration announcing the organizations have again been jointly recognized as a Top U.S. Economic Development Organization for 2021 by Site Selection Magazine, the leading economic development publication in the U.S.

This is the eighth straight year Louisville Forward, the city’s economic and community development arm, has received the Mac Conway Award and the sixth year in a row that Louisville Forward and GLI, the chamber of commerce and regional economic development organization, have shared the award.

“Congratulations to Louisville Forward and GLI on this amazing recognition of your work! When I was first elected Mayor, my goal was to leave the city better than I found it. In my last year as mayor, I can say with confidence that Louisvillians have more equitable access to jobs and opportunities and that our city is achieving tremendous economic growth,” the Mayor said. “My hope for the future of our city is to see the strategies implemented during my administration around attracting high-quality jobs and growing our tech talent continue to create even more opportunities for Louisvillians in every corridor of the city.”

During Mayor Fischer’s three terms, Louisville’s economy has added 3,500 new businesses and more than 80,000 jobs, including nearly 3,500 new tech jobs. Through Louisville Metro’s economic development work, our city has competed for and won business attraction and expansion projects totaling over $9 billion in investment since 2011.

“We are thrilled that Site Selection magazine has once again recognized GLI’s collaboration with our 15 regional partners to grow the entire Greater Louisville region,” said Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, president and CEO of GLI. “This award is a testament to the value that a regional approach to economic development brings our economy. Last year, GLI worked with regional partners to bring more than $7 billion of new investment to the region and create more than 9,000 new jobs, and I am confident this trend will continue in the months ahead.”

Site Selection’s Mac Conway Awards for Excellence in Economic Development recognize the top local and regional economic development agencies in the U.S. The honorees have been determined by an index that examines 2021 corporate facility investment as tracked by Site Selection’s proprietary Conway Projects database. Scores are awarded based on six criteria: total projects, total investment associated with those projects and jobs associated with those projects. The remaining three criteria represent a per-capita calculation of those same metrics.

In 2021, Louisville Forward’s Economic Development team competed for and won business attraction and expansion projects with commitments to create nearly 4,000 new jobs and invest more than $946 million in the city of Louisville.

During the celebration, Mayor Fischer also highlighted Louisville Forward’s work with small businesses. In 2021, the Small Business team worked with 527 businesses, over half of which were female- and minority-owned, and administered nearly $3.2 million in low-interest loans to small businesses through its METCO program.

“To make a city great, you must have businesses big and small,” the Mayor said. “Louisville Metro has supported thousands of entrepreneurs and small business owners over the decades. I want to thank the Small Business and METCO teams within Louisville Forward for their dedication and hard work.”

About Louisville Forward

Louisville Forward is an integrated approach to economic and community development, combining business attraction, expansion and retention activities, and talent and workforce attraction, with all of the city's real estate development, land use and planning and design functions to present a unified solution for job growth and quality of place. Since its creation in 2014, Louisville Forward’s Economic Development team has competed for and won projects representing $8.5 billion of investment and 34,753 new jobs and awarded more than $26 million in low-interest loans to hundreds of small businesses. Visit http://louisvilleky.gov/louisvilleforward for more information. Find us on LinkedIn and Instagram by searching Louisville Forward and on Twitter using @LouForward.

About Greater Louisville Inc.

Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI) – the Metro Chamber of Commerce is focused on growing the regional economy. As the region’s largest convener of business leadership, GLI leads economic and global outreach strategies focused on business attraction, nurtures the entrepreneurial eco-system, and champions the development of the community’s talent base. Additional strategic efforts focus on diversity and racial equity to help build a more inclusive economy. As the voice of Greater Louisville’s business community, GLI advocates for a pro-business environment and facilitates businesses’ engagement on issues that impact regional competitiveness. GLI is the 2019 national Chamber of the Year and is one of only three percent of chambers nationally certified with 5-star accreditation status by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, based on GLI’s dedicated policy efforts, effective operations, beneficial programs and overall positive community impact. Learn about our investor benefits and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn using @GLIchamber or visit www.GreaterLouisville.com.

###