Keene, NH

Film Studies Students Savor Best Internship Ever

By Story By: Susan Peery
keene.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in Professor Jo Dery’s course Film 380: Career Development in Film and Media quickly learn that the path to Hollywood is paved with challenging work, technical expertise, a willingness to hustle, and, above all, the ability to collaborate. This spring, ten of her students hit the jackpot...

