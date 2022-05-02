Film Studies Students Savor Best Internship Ever

This weekend, the Wall Street Journal marked the passing of Richard J. Franke , former CEO of Nuveen, an asset management firm owned by TIAA. Aside from making his mark in the world of finance, Franke was well known as an advocate for hiring individuals with liberal arts degrees. As WSJ explained, Franke believed the humanities cultivated openness to new information and taught communication and critical-thinking skills. Perhaps most notably, he thought the study of humanities was an important aid to understanding human behavior and motivation — a critical faculty for successful wealth management. Franke was known for hiring people with degrees in philosophy, English, and theology to complement the technical skills of experts in finance and investment.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO