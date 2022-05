LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces is now the only large city in New Mexico where marijuana users can buy joints, edibles and flower at all hours of the day. "I don't want this industry to just survive: I want it to thrive," said Councilwoman Johana Bencomo, who represents district four. "In order for us to do that, we have to separate it from the way we talk about... alcohol."

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO