What is the Most Popular Brunch Cocktail in Colorado?

Get ready, Shake Shack lovers. Colorado's newest and largest Shake Shack location, the first with a drive-thru, is now open for those of you in a hurry and always on the go. If you've been thinking about hitting a Shake Shack, at one of their multiple locations in Colorado, but don't want to get out of your car, great news. Shake Shack's eighth Colorado location, at 6489 Promenade Parkway, in Castlerock, Colorado, has opened its doors, and drive-thru window. This is their first location in Colorado to include the drive-thru option and Shake Shack lovers are super excited. To me, I'd almost always rather park and walk inside to beat the ridiculous drive-thru lines. Perfect example? In-N-Out Burger. The last time we went to In-N-Out Burger in Thornton, the drive-thru was about an hour to 90 minutes. We walked right inside and ordered and we were out the door after eating in 30 minutes. I'd assume it'll be a similar situation at Shake Shack's new drive-thru location, but is the buzz as high for their restaurants?

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO