S.Korea inflation hits 13-yr high, fans rate hike expectations

By Jihoon Lee
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s consumer inflation quickened far more than forecast and hit a more than 13-year high in April, boosting expectations in the bond market for more central bank interest rate rises this year.

The Statistics Korea data showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 4.8% in April from a year before, speeding up from a 4.1% rise in the previous month and far faster than a 4.4% rise tipped in a Reuters survey.

It even exceeded the highest forecast among the 11 economists in the survey and marked the fastest annual growth since October 2008, while standing above the central bank’s 2% target for a 13th consecutive month.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury bonds rose as much as 5.4 basis points to 3.426%, the highest since May 14, 2014, as the inflation data cemented the case for continued policy tightening.

The Bank of Korea (BOK) convened an internal meeting of officials to review the inflation data and the presiding deputy governor stressed the need for authorities to manage inflation expectations.

Analysts, however, have not as yet adjusted their policy expectations following the data.

“We are not changing our view for now as the data shows inflation was led by the supply factors,” said Ahn Jae-kyun, a fixed-income analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment. “I prefer to wait and see how the demand-side trend will look like in coming months.”

Core inflation, which measures price growth excluding energy and food, sped up modestly to 3.1% on a year-on-year basis in April from 2.9% in March and marked their highest since May 2009.

South Korea’s central bank last month raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.50% in a surprise move as it ramped up the fight against inflation.

It marked the fourth increase of the BOK’s base rate since it kicked off a policy tightening cycle in August last year as one of the first central banks in high-income countries to do so.

It holds its next policy board meeting on May 26, which will mark the debut for Governor Rhee Chang-yong as the chair of the board and the first meeting since incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol starts work on May 10.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Economy
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

What is a recession, and should Americans be worried?

A growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, red-hot inflation and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
BUSINESS
Fortune

The economic shock hitting the housing market is starting to do some damage

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The message from the Federal Reserve is pretty clear: The central bank is done sitting on the sidelines as inflation eats away at Americans' buying power. To be successful, of course, they'll need to rein in one of the biggest drivers of runaway inflation: The red-hot U.S. housing market.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

As food prices hit an all-time high, more Americans have abandoned online grocery shopping and returned to supermarket aisles

More Americans are browsing again — in grocery-store aisles rather than online. With U.S. states abandoning mask mandates in public places, and more retailers dropping requirements for masks — and the latest omicron wave that led to a spike in COVID-19 cases over the winter now receding — more people are feeling comfortable shopping in person and participating in public activities.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
