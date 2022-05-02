ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul, Secretary Fudge, Senator Schumer, and Representative Bowman Announce Approval of Loan Refinancing to Maintain Housing Quality and Affordability for Co-op City

State and Local Government Backing Supports Refinancing to Provide Immediate Injection of $124 Million to Make Repairs and Upgrades for 45,000 Co-op City Residents. Refinance Will Help Ensure Quality Housing in World's Largest Housing Cooperative. Governor Hochul: "Here we have this historic partnership We have to protect long-term affordability...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Cooperative#Audio#Riverbay Corporation#Co Op City#Wells Fargo
