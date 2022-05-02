ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Noise reduction by upstream open reading frames

By Ho-Wei Wu
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGene expression is prone to burst production, making it a highly noisy process that requires additional controls. Upstream open reading frames (uORFs) are widely present in the 5"² leader sequences of 30"“50% of eukaryotic messenger RNAs1,2,3. The translation of uORFs can repress the translation efficiency of the downstream main coding sequences....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Study of the sorting pattern of dredger fill under artificial disturbance based on the concealment degree

This paper focuses on the sorting pattern of silt deposited at estuaries under artificial disturbance based on the concept of bidirectional concealment, which is introduced for such silt with similar particle size, low disturbance exposure angle, and difficult sorting. By establishing the relationship among the absolute concealment (Î”i), the drag force coefficient (\({C}_{\mathrm{D}}\)), and the lift force coefficient (\({C}_{\mathrm{L}}\)) of highly concealed silt particles under disturbance and considering the concepts of disturbance intensity, disturbance direction, and particle concealment degree, the contribution equation for the effective depth (Y) of artificial disturbance in the deposited slurry is introduced, and the mechanical equation for the internal disturbance of silt is established. On this basis, the motion initiation probability for fine particles (\({\varepsilon }_{{d}_{i}}\)) is calculated using the Shields parameter (\(\Theta\)c), and the theoretical model of plastic sandy silt sorting under artificial disturbance is derived from the Markov chain-based three-state transition. The method proposed in this paper can explain the bedload gradation of sandy silt under internal physical disturbance. The calculated data in this paper agrees well with that of the flume test on uniform sandy silt and the related sediment particle theories. Therefore, the clay particle transport pattern model in slurry under artificial disturbance based on the bidirectional concealment degree can explain the gradation changes of flow-plastic sandy silt under artificial disturbance, thus providing a theoretical basis for the research on the sorting of flow-plastic sandy silt under artificial disturbance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single electrons on solid neon as a solid-state qubit platform

Progress towards the realization of quantum computers requires persistent advances in their constituent building blocks-qubits. Novel qubit platforms that simultaneously embody long coherence, fast operation and large scalability offer compelling advantages in the construction of quantum computers and many other quantum information systems1,2,3. Electrons, ubiquitous elementary particles of non-zero charge, spin and mass, have commonly been perceived as paradigmatic local quantum information carriers. Despite superior controllability and configurability, their practical performance as qubits through either motional or spin states depends critically on their material environment3,4,5. Here we report our experimental realization of a qubit platform based on isolated single electrons trapped on an ultraclean solid neon surface in vacuum6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13. By integrating an electron trap in a circuit quantum electrodynamics architecture14,15,16,17,18,19,20, we achieve strong coupling between the motional states of a single electron and a single microwave photon in an on-chip superconducting resonator. Qubit gate operations and dispersive readout are implemented to measure the energy relaxation time T1 of 15"‰Î¼s and phase coherence time T2 over 200"‰ns. These results indicate that the electron-on-solid-neon qubit already performs near the state of the art for a charge qubit21.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Uncertainty quantification techniques for data-driven space weather modeling: thermospheric density application

Machine learning (ML) has been applied to space weather problems with increasing frequency in recent years, driven by an influx of in-situ measurements and a desire to improve modeling and forecasting capabilities throughout the field. Space weather originates from solar perturbations and is comprised of the resulting complex variations they cause within the numerous systems between the Sun and Earth. These systems are often tightly coupled and not well understood. This creates a need for skillful models with knowledge about the confidence of their predictions. One example of such a dynamical system highly impacted by space weather is the thermosphere, the neutral region of Earth's upper atmosphere. Our inability to forecast it has severe repercussions in the context of satellite drag and computation of probability of collision between two space objects in low Earth orbit (LEO) for decision making in space operations. Even with (assumed) perfect forecast of model drivers, our incomplete knowledge of the system results in often inaccurate thermospheric neutral mass density predictions. Continuing efforts are being made to improve model accuracy, but density models rarely provide estimates of confidence in predictions. In this work, we propose two techniques to develop nonlinear ML regression models to predict thermospheric density while providing robust and reliable uncertainty estimates: Monte Carlo (MC) dropout and direct prediction of the probability distribution, both using the negative logarithm of predictive density (NLPD) loss function. We show the performance capabilities for models trained on both local and global datasets. We show that the NLPD loss provides similar results for both techniques but the direct probability distribution prediction method has a much lower computational cost. For the global model regressed on the Space Environment Technologies High Accuracy Satellite Drag Model (HASDM) density database, we achieve errors of approximately 11% on independent test data with well-calibrated uncertainty estimates. Using an in-situ CHAllenging Minisatellite Payload (CHAMP) density dataset, models developed using both techniques provide test error on the order of 13%. The CHAMP models-on validation and test data-are within 2% of perfect calibration for the twenty prediction intervals tested. We show that this model can also be used to obtain global density predictions with uncertainties at a given epoch.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular basis for the initiation of DNA primer synthesis

During the initiation of DNA replication, oligonucleotide primers are synthesized de novo by primases and are subsequently extended by replicative polymerases to complete genome duplication. The primase-polymerase (Prim-Pol) superfamily is a diverse grouping of primases, which includes replicative primases and CRISPR-associated primase-polymerases (CAPPs) involved in adaptive immunity1,2,3. Although much is known about the activities of these enzymes, the precise mechanism used by primases to initiate primer synthesis has not been elucidated. Here we identify the molecular bases for the initiation of primer synthesis by CAPP and show that this mechanism is also conserved in replicative primases. The crystal structure of a primer initiation complex reveals how the incoming nucleotides are positioned within the active site, adjacent to metal cofactors and paired to the templating single-stranded DNA strand, before synthesis of the first phosphodiester bond. Furthermore, the structure of a Prim-Pol complex with double-stranded DNA shows how the enzyme subsequently extends primers in a processive polymerase mode. The structural and mechanistic studies presented here establish how Prim-Pol proteins instigate primer synthesis, revealing the requisite molecular determinants for primer synthesis within the catalytic domain. This work also establishes that the catalytic domain of Prim-Pol enzymes, including replicative primases, is sufficient to catalyse primer formation.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Noise Reduction#Source Data#Fusion Protein#Chemistry
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sources, resolution and physiological relevance of R-loops and RNA"“DNA hybrids

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In the sentence, 'During transcription, the nascent RNA very transiently anneals to the DNA template within the active site of the RNA polymerase"¦', the word 'transcription' now replaces the erroneous 'replication'. This mistake has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Uncertainty in estimating the number of contributors from simulated DNA mixture profiles, with and without allele dropout, from Chinese, Malay, Indian, and Caucasian ethnic populations

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84580-4, published online 04 March 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication of this Article, the Authors were unable to locate consent forms for some of the old pre-2000 samples used for deriving the allele frequencies in this study. If these samples are excluded, the derived STR allele frequencies would be altered which would impact the modelling and affect the conclusions drawn. In view of this, the Authors have retracted this Article to review and revise the data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Quaternary taphonomy: understanding the past through traces

Taphonomical analysis allows us to understand the processes that underlie site formation, as well as provide insights into the modification and composition of studied fossil materials. Taphonomy has become crucial to many scientific fields, providing conceptual advances through a renewal of models, protocols, and paradigms. In these studies, trans-disciplinary approaches (geology, palaeontology, biology, ecology, archaeology) have been developed using a wide array of methodologies. In addition, experimental work on modern assemblages, focusing on specific geological and biological processes ('actualism'), are used to make referential data and proxies. This Collection contributes to the field's methodological development, while gathering research articles investigating Quaternary period bone assemblages, with special interest in the Pleistocene.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

A braid for light

Non-Abelian braiding, an essential process for realizing topological quantum computation, is implemented using an array of photonic integrated waveguides. The spin-statistics theorem of quantum mechanics dictates that elementary particles must either be bosons or fermions, with spins of either integer or half-integer values, respectively. When considering the physics of the wavefunction of multiple interchangeable particles, bosons and fermions behave very differently. Photons, as spin-1 particles, are bosons with symmetric many-particle wavefunctions (the phase shift is zero following interchange of two particles), giving rise to phenomena such as photon bunching, boson sampling and Bose"“Einstein condensation. Electrons, on the other hand, are spin-Â½ fermions, with a many-particle wavefunction that has to be antisymmetric (the phase shift is Ï€ following interchange of two particles), leading directly to the Pauli exclusion principle.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bioinformatic approach for the discovery of cis-eQTL signals during fruit ripening of a woody species as grape (Vitis vinifera L.)

Expression quantitative trait loci (eQTLs) are associations between genetic variants, such as Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs), and gene expression. eQTLs are an important tool to understand the genetic variance of gene expression of complex phenotypes. eQTLs analyses are common in biomedical models but are scarce in woody crop species such as fruit trees or grapes. In this study, a comprehensive bioinformatic analysis was conducted leveraging with expression data from two different growth stages, around ripening onset, of 10 genotypes of grape (Vitis vinifera L.). A total of 2170 cis-eQTL were identified in 212 gene modulated at ripening onset. The 48% of these DEGs have a known function. Among the annotated protein-coding genes, terpene synthase, auxin-regulatory factors, GRFS, ANK_REP_REGION domain-containing protein, Kinesin motor domain-containing protein and flavonol synthase were noted. This new inventory of cis-eQTLs influencing gene expression during fruit ripening will be an important resource to examine variation for this trait and will help to elucidate the complex genetic architecture underlying this process in grape.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Substances with zero static permittivity

The structure of materials with a negative electric susceptibility has been determined. Their electrical properties correspond to vanishing static dielectric permittivity. We give a theoretical explanation of anomalous polarization of powders observed in experiments and the mechanism of emergence in an aerosol cloud of an electric field, which is responsible for spark discharges (lightnings). We also explain the ball lightning properties known from observations. A fundamental scientific problem has been solved and the grounds have been laid for applications of new principles in electronics and electrical engineering.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: De novo assembly, characterization, functional annotation and expression patterns of the black tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) transcriptome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-31148-4, published online 10 September 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Results section under subheading 'Virus discovery' where,. "The remaining 21 contigs had Top Hit E-value scores identifying them to be related most closely to strains of Gill-associated virus (GAV; 4...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Genetics of cognitive performance, education and learning: from research to policy?

Genetic variation for ability and learning is ubiquitous in animals, including in humans for physical, cognitive and social abilities. Empirical evidence supporting the thesis that individual differences in humans for cognitive ability and socio-economic outcomes are in part due to genetic factors is overwhelming1. It is nicely summarised in Paige Harden's book "The Genetic Lottery: Why DNA Matters for Social Equality"2. Genetic variation underlying human traits is the result of two genetic lotteries. Firstly, it is the lottery of who your biological parents are and secondly it is the lottery of which genetic variants you have inherited from your parents. The first explains a proportion of the differences between families whereas the latter explains a proportion of the differences between brothers and sisters. Nature is not fair, hence the title of Harden's book.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Author Correction: Multiscale heterogeneous optimal lockdown control for COVID-19 using geographic information

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-07692-5, published online 10 March 2022. The Supplementary Information published with this Article contained an error. In the Data Collection and Processing section, under the subheading 'D.3 Obtaining the Intercity Flow Matrix and Edge Weights', the following sentence has been removed:. "We show the effects of...
BERKELEY, CA
Nature.com

Correction: Pharmacologic conversion of cancer-associated fibroblasts from a protumor phenotype to an antitumor phenotype improves the sensitivity of pancreatic cancer to chemotherapeutics

Correction to: Oncogene https://doi.org/10.1038/s41388-022-02288-9, published online 13 April 2022. Affiliation 11 was assigned by mistake to Masahide Takahashi instead of Mitsuhiro Fujishiro. The correct affiliation are Mitsuhiro Fujishiro2,11 Masahide Takahashi10. 2Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine, Nagoya, Japan. 10International Center for Cell and Gene Therapy,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Catalyst design via descriptors

A strategy is reported for developing heterogeneous catalysts by deriving descriptors for their activity, selectivity and stability. The effort to reveal the underlying mechanism for a heterogeneous catalytic process can be traced back to the birth of the chemical industry. In the early 1920s, the so-called Sabatier principle emerged1,2, which pointed out that an optimum catalyst should have a suitable bind strength towards the reaction intermediate, where a binding that is too strong leads to the poisoning of the catalyst and one that is too weak fails to activate the reactants. Since then, numerous studies have been conducted trying to develop quantitative descriptors beyond the Sabatier principle3,4. Now, writing in Nature Nanotechnology, Kaiser, Fako et al. show the key role of C2H2 adsorption energy on the initial activity of the acetylene hydrochlorination reaction, and manage to dig out the key factors that affect the overall performance, including the selectivity and stability of the catalyst5.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Prepubertal BMI, pubertal growth patterns, and long-term BMI: Results from a longitudinal analysis in Chinese children and adolescents from 2005 to 2016

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. To assess the effects of prepubertal BMI on pubertal growth patterns, and the influence of prepubertal BMI and pubertal growth patterns on long-term BMI among Chinese children and adolescents. Methods. A total of 9606 individuals aged between 7 and 18 years from...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Carbon benefits of enlisting nature for crop protection

Pesticide-centred crop protection is highly carbon-intensive, with product synthesis, distribution and field application generating up to 136.6 MtCO2 equivalent per year. Carbon financing offers an opportunity to bring more natural and sustainable alternatives to scale. To create accountability in sustainability commitments and advance suitable mitigation strategies, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

CD4 T cells are required to improve the efficacy of CIK therapy in non-small cell lung cancer

As a widely studied adoptive treatment method, CIK (cytokine-induced killer cells) treatment has shown clinical benefits in many clinical trials on non-small cell lung cancer. As a heterogeneous cell population, however, CIK cells have a strong instability and individual differences in their efficacies, which are collaboratively regulated by the tumor microenvironment and CIK subpopulations. Among them, CD4+ T cells belong to a crucial subgroup of the CIK cell population, and their influence on CIK therapy is still unclear. Herein, we show how CD4+ T cells positively regulate the functions of CD3+CD56+ T and CD3+CD8+ T cells. During this process, we found that Th1/Th17 CD4+ subgroups can induce the phosphorylation of the AKT pathway by secreting IL-17A, and upregulate the expression of T-bet/Eomes transcription factors, thereby restoring the function of CD8+/CD3+CD56+ T cells and reversing the exhaustion of PD-1+Tim-3+ T cells. These findings will provide guidance for the clinical screening of suitable populations for CIK treatment and formulation of strategies for CIK therapy plus immune checkpoint treatment. Based on these findings, we are conducting an open-label phase II study (NCT04836728) is to evaluate the effects of autologous CIKs in combination with PD-1 inhibitor in the first-line treatment of IV NSCLC, and hope to observe patients' benefits in this clinical trial.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Northwestern Pacific tropical cyclone activity enhanced by increased Asian dust emissions during the Little Ice Age

In this article the affiliation details for Dongdong Chu were incorrectly given as 'Changjiang River Scientific Research Institute, Wuhan 430010, China.' but should have been 'Institute of Physical Oceanography and Remote Sensing, Ocean College, Zhejiang University, Zhoushan, 316000, China'. The original article has been corrected. School of Marine Science and...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy