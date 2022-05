When an encounter with a shaman led Jenna Zoe to immerse herself in the new age practice of Human Design, she started doing readings for friends. They referred her to their friends, who referred her on, and on, until she had found herself with an 18-month waiting list. It led her to create her website and app, My Human Design, which is now, according to Zoe, the number one platform for the topic with some seven million users.

DESIGN ・ 12 HOURS AGO