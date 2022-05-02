ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

BYU forward Lohner transferring to Baylor in his home state

By Associated Press
KVIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (AP) — BYU forward Caleb Lohner is transferring to Baylor in his home state after two seasons with...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Baylor signs West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges

Baylor announced the signing of former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges on Tuesday. It marked the second straight day that Baylor announced a transfer joining the team following Monday's signing of former BYU forward Caleb Lohner. Bridges, who will be a junior in 2022-23, committed to Baylor on April 20 after entering the transfer portal.
WACO, TX
On3.com

South Dakota St. transfer Baylor Scheierman commits to Creighton

South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman has committed to Creighton, he tells On3. “I picked Creighton because I feel like I fit in perfectly with how they play and I feel like I can help elevate the team, even more, to ultimately do the things that they want to do and I want to do. And to make it more special it would be at home.”
CREIGHTON, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
Local
Texas College Sports
Waco, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Utah State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ Trey Wade trades hardwood for gridiron

Arkansas Football had three players to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, and three more were invited to camps as undrafted free agents. On Monday, that number grew to seven players, but not in a way that you would think. Trey Wade, who played his final eligible basketball season with Arkansas following a transfer from Wichita State, has been invited to attend rookie mini-camp with the Arizona Cardinals. 🚨TREY WADE MAKES THE CARDINALS ROOKIE CAMP!!!🚨 YES YOU READ THAT RIGHT… TREY WADE IS IN THE NFL!!! pic.twitter.com/Rl87lMKMeA — HAWGTOWN SPORTS (@hawgtownsports) May 2, 2022 Razorback fans were shocked in mid-April, when head basketball coach Eric...
ARKANSAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Texas Tech Baseball is Good

I really can't believe I'm having to say this but, Texas Tech Baseball is good. I know, I know, the Red Raiders probably won't host a regional. They definitely won't be a top-eight national seed, but they are a long way from a bad baseball team. The latest NCAA Tournament projection from d1baseball.com has the Red Raiders as a two-seed in the Coral Gables Regional.
LUBBOCK, TX
KVIA

Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma; more storms in forecast

SEMINOLE, Okla. (AP) — A springtime storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to a school, a marijuana farm and other structures. There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system was causing flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas and more stormy weather is expected later Thursday. Significant damage was reported in the Oklahoma city of Seminole and in the rural Texas community of Lockett. More stormy weather was expected Thursday from Texas into parts of the South. The National Weather Service says the storms could bring more tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Drew
KVIA

Closest airport to 20 major sports arenas

Haven’t you always dreamed of catching a Red Sox game at Fenway or a Cubs game at Wrigley? How about experiencing the Kentucky Derby or the Indy 500? Or watching the Heat in Miami before hitting the beach? Now that sporting events have bounced back with fans filling arenas and stadiums nationwide, it’s time to start thinking again about catching a game, match, or race. In many cases, traveling to a game in another city or state may not even require a hotel. All you need to do is board a plane and beeline for the park.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy