Ringtown Valley Fire & Rescue Company honors members

According to the Department Of Environmental Protection(DEP), we have been under this warning intermittently for the past three weeks. How did we get here? According to a DNCR Bureau of Forestry report, residents intentionally set fires leaving an accumulated 16-mile stretch of trees destroyed in its wake. Even though the DNCR is in charge of protecting the forest and its wildlife, it is imperative to do our part to prevent fires.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO