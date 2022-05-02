Ringtown Valley Fire & Rescue Company honors members

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers of a home building company in Columbia County that abruptly closed last week say they are out tens of thousands of dollars and have no idea if their new home will ever be completed. Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg shut down its operations last week that shutdown surprised […]
WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – At least one person was killed in a car accident in Wysox Tuesday morning, according to Bradford County dispatch. The Bradford County Coroner was called out to an accident on Route 6 in Wysox in the morning on May 3, 2022. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that Route 6 between […]
LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Scott Kocher grabs a cup of coffee Tuesday morning. He definitely needs it- in the middle of a 60-hour work week. Kocher is captain of the Luzerne Police Department. But get this- he's the town's only full-time officer. The department has lost three officers...
LYNN TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer ended up on its side after a crash near New Tripoli during the Wednesday morning commute. The truck and two other vehicles were involved in the crash around 7 a.m. on Route 309 at the Route 143 split in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The...
DIMOCK, Pa. — Charges have been filed in Susquehanna County against a couple accused of stealing from a volunteer fire company. According to investigators, William Corter, 51, and his wife, Elizabeth Corter, 53, took more than $2,700 from the Elk Lake Volunteer Fire Department. At the time, William Corter...
According to the Department Of Environmental Protection(DEP), we have been under this warning intermittently for the past three weeks. How did we get here? According to a DNCR Bureau of Forestry report, residents intentionally set fires leaving an accumulated 16-mile stretch of trees destroyed in its wake. Even though the DNCR is in charge of protecting the forest and its wildlife, it is imperative to do our part to prevent fires.
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The intersection of JPM Road and Hospital Drive near Lewisburg is a busy one. Many vehicles come across the four-way intersection each day. The intersection in Kelly Township is now the target of a $1 million grant to build a roundabout. "I think it's too much....
SELINSGROVE – A regional shortline has taken over rail service to Kreamer in Snyder County from Norfolk Southern. North Shore Railroad Co. and Affiliates based in Northumberland ran its first train Wednesday over what it calls its Selinsgrove branch. The SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority in April purchased the 9...
When Army Sgt. Michael J. Kaplafka suffered a gunshot wound to his arm in Vietnam, his mother, Anna, didn't find out until years later. Before Michael left for the war in January 1968, his father, John, had told him to send letters to his grandmother's address if he had anything to tell him.
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a crash where one car flipped over on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston. Officials told Eyewitness News as of 3:15 p.m. EMS and fire crews cleared the scene, removing the car from the road. Crews had the southbound lane blocked off from Poplar to Division Street. […]
