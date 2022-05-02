ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringtown, PA

Ringtown Valley Fire & Rescue Company honors members

By Frank Andruscavage Staff Writer
Pottsville Republican Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRINGTOWN — Hours after battling a fire in Union...

www.republicanherald.com

WBRE

I-Team: Home construction halted as builder abruptly closes

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers of a home building company in Columbia County that abruptly closed last week say they are out tens of thousands of dollars and have no idea if their new home will ever be completed. Vision Home Builders near Bloomsburg shut down its operations last week that shutdown surprised […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Coroner called to fatal Wysox crash

WYSOX, Pa. (WETM) – At least one person was killed in a car accident in Wysox Tuesday morning, according to Bradford County dispatch. The Bradford County Coroner was called out to an accident on Route 6 in Wysox in the morning on May 3, 2022. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that Route 6 between […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tractor-trailer rolls in crash on Route 309, spilling water jugs

LYNN TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer ended up on its side after a crash near New Tripoli during the Wednesday morning commute. The truck and two other vehicles were involved in the crash around 7 a.m. on Route 309 at the Route 143 split in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. The...
City
Ringtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pocono Update

Brushfires Rage On In Monroe County

According to the Department Of Environmental Protection(DEP), we have been under this warning intermittently for the past three weeks. How did we get here? According to a DNCR Bureau of Forestry report, residents intentionally set fires leaving an accumulated 16-mile stretch of trees destroyed in its wake. Even though the DNCR is in charge of protecting the forest and its wildlife, it is imperative to do our part to prevent fires.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Roundabout planned for Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The intersection of JPM Road and Hospital Drive near Lewisburg is a busy one. Many vehicles come across the four-way intersection each day. The intersection in Kelly Township is now the target of a $1 million grant to build a roundabout. "I think it's too much....
LEWISBURG, PA
#Valley Fire
WBRE

Car flips, causes lane closure on Wyoming Avenue

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were on the scene of a crash where one car flipped over on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston. Officials told Eyewitness News as of 3:15 p.m. EMS and fire crews cleared the scene, removing the car from the road. Crews had the southbound lane blocked off from Poplar to Division Street. […]
KINGSTON, PA

