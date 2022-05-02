H.S. Baseball: David Castro’s strong pitching lifts MMI Prep past Wyoming Seminary

David Castro threw a two-hitter and MMI Prep scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Wyoming Seminary 2-1 Monday in Wyoming Valley Conference baseball.

Castro finished with eight strikeouts and Sem’s only run was unearned.

Andrew Burns had two RBI for the Preppers. Ty McDermott also knocked in a run. Carson Valkusky doubled and single twice.

Phil Evan and Matthew Spera each had a single for Seminary. Teddy Kraus pitched a complete game, striking out six.

Elk Lake 8, Tunkhannock 4

The Tigers fell to Elk Lake in a non-conference game.

Pat Munley led the Tunkhannock offense, going 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Josh Brown had the only other hit for the Tigers. Andy Roxby had an RBI.

Noah Gesford doubled and had three RBI for Elk Lake.

Lake-Lehman 10, Nanticoke Area 4

Cole Kaiser homered and had three RBI and Ty Federici homered and had two RBI as Lake-Lehman jumped out quickly in its win over Nanticoke Area.

The Black Knights rapped out 14 hits, with Mike Sholtis going 4-for-4. Kaiser and Graedon Finarelli each had a double. Starter Gavin Wallace went four innings, striking out six to pick up the win.

Nick Matson was 3-for-3 and hit a solo home run for Nanticoke Area. He also doubled. Owen Brown had two hits and Justin Spencer added two RBI.

Wyoming Area-Redeemer postponed

Wyoming Area at Holy Redeemer was postponed Monday and will be played Tuesday at Hollenback Park.

MMI Prep 3, Wyoming Seminary 2

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Vodzak c`3`0`0`0

Youngman cf`2`1`0`0

P.Evan ss`3`0`1`0

Spera lf`3`0`1`0

Williamson 1b`3`0`0`0

A.Evan 3b`2`0`0`0

Argenta 2b`2`0`0`0

Kraus p`1`0`0`0

Fenster rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`21`1`2`0

MMI Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Valkusky 1b`4`1`3`0

Burns ss`4`0`1`2

Yenchko cf`3`0`1`0

Castro p`1`0`0`0

Magula lf`3`1`1`0

McDermot dh`3`0`1`1

Williams 3b`3`0`1`0

Witner c`2`0`0`0

Kranyak 2b`3`0`0`0

Pedri cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`26`3`8`3

Wyo. Seminary`000`100`0 — 1

MMI Prep`010`002`x — 3

2B — Valkusky, McDermott.

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kraus L`6`8`3`2`4`6

MMI Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB `SO

Castro W`7`2`1`0`2`8

Elk Lake 8, Tunkhannock 4

Elk Lake`AB`R`H`BI

Owens c`4`1`2`0

I.Gesford lf-p`4`0`0`0

Ramey 1b`4`0`1`0

McMicken 3b`4`0`1`0

Orlandini`3`0`0`0

Sherman ss`4`2`1`0

Graham 2b`3`1`0`0

Bomboy p-lf`4`2`2`1

N.Gesford rf`4`1`2`3

Grosvenor cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`34`8`9`4

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Munley cf`3`2`2`1

Brown ss`4`0`1`1

Baltrusaits rf`0`0`0`0

Learn rf-lf`2`0`0`0

Welles 1b`4`0`0`0

Roxby p-3b`2`0`0`1

Volker lf-p`3`0`0`0

Hall c`3`0`0`0

Spudis 3b`2`0`0`0

DeMarco 2b`2`2`0`0

Totals`25`4`3`3

Elk Lake`100`113`2 — 8

Tunkhannock`002`00`2 — 4

2B — N.Gesford, Munley.

Elk Lake`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bomboy`3`0`2`0`3`1

I.Gesford W`4`3`2`2`1`8

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Roxby L`5`6`3`1`2`4

Volker`2`3`5`2`1`1

Lake-Lehman 10, Nanticoke Area 4

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

C.Kaiser cf`4`1`2`3

G.Finarelli c`4`0`2`0

C.Sholtis dh`4`2`1`0

Federici 1b`4`2`2`2

N.Finarelli lf`3`0`0`1

Bean ss`4`0`1`1

M.Sholtis 2b`4`1`4`1

S.Finarelli 3b`3`1`0`0

Naugle`1`2`0`0

E.Kaiser rf`3`1`2`1

T.Jones`1`0`0`0

Totals`25`10`14`9

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

Matson cf`3`3`3`1

Brown 1b-rf`3`0`2`1

Egenski c`4`0`0`0

Reakes 2b`2`1`0`0

Spencer p-1b`3`0`1`2

Wozniak ss`3`0`0`0

Everett dh`3`0`0`0

Casey 3b`3`0`0`0

Keegan lf`3`0`1`0

Totals`27`4`7`4

Lake-Lehman`431`020`0 — 10

Nanticoke Area`210`000`1 — 4

2B — C.Kaiser, G.Finarelli, Matson. HR — C.Kaiser, Federici, Matson.

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wallace W`4`4`3`3`1`6

S.Finarelli S`3`3`1`1`1`3

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Spencer L`2.1`10`8`7`0`2

Butczynski`4.2`4`2`2`0`2