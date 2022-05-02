Local roundup: Tigers win volleyball thriller; D2 tennis team playoffs begin

In a matchup of unbeaten teams atop the Wyoming Valley Conference boys volleyball standings, Tunkhannock outlasted Holy Redeemer in a thriller for a 3-2 victory.

After dropping the first set, the Tigers (9-0) pulled out a 22-25, 25-17, 25-13, 27-29, 15-13 win over the Royals (7-1).

Shane Macko had 13 kills and 12 digs for Tunkhannock while Brady Slacktish had 10 kills and four aces. Jakob Steffy had 41 assists and four aces.

Matt Prociak racked up 34 kills, 10 blocks, five digs and five service points for the Royals. Charlie Floryan finished with 46 assists, seven digs, seven service points and three kills.

Crestwood 3, Lake-Lehman 2

Despite losing the first two sets, the Comets stormed back on the road for a 17-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-8 victory.

Crestwood’s effort was led by Reese Mylet (28 digs, 16 service points, 5 aces), Zayne Dunsmir (11 kills, 7 blocks, 6 aces) and Alex Valeriot (11 kills, 6 service points, 6 digs).

Dallas 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

The Mountaineers earned a 25-22, 25-21, 24-26, 25-13 victory.

Leading the Wolfpack were Steven Tlatenchi (11 kills), Jordany Rodriguez Disla (13 blocks) and Jean Carlo Benegas (10 digs).

BOYS TENNIS

DISTRICT 2 TEAM PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

Dallas 5, Honesdale 0

The Mountaineers earned a decisive win in their first playoff match, led by a 6-0, 6-0 win by Kyle Chesman at No. 1 singles.

Tucker Chesman and Lucas Carver also picked up singles wins while the teams of Jason Joshi/Luca DeRome and Mihir Mukul/Jon Florencio also won in straight sets.

Dallas advanced to Wednesday’s district semifinals to take on Wyoming Seminary. That match is set for 11:30 a.m. at Kirby Park, with the championship set for 2:30 p.m.

The other semifinal in Class 2A will pit Valley View against Scranton Prep. Valley View swept Holy Redeemer 5-0 on Monday while Prep beat MMI Prep 4-1.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wyoming Area 0

The Blue Knights opened the postseason with a sweep, getting wins in straight sets in singles play from Vaughn Kutish, Yicheng Li and Jeremy Han.

The tightest match came at No. 1 doubles, where Marco Magnotta and Ryan Chun held off the Warriors’ Gabe Cable and Braiden Kostik 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lake-Lehman 22, Holy Redeemer 3

The Black Knights spread the scoring around, with Maddison Park finishing with four goals and two assists.

Rachel Galasso, Maddie Raspen (two assists) and Madison Lasinski (two assists) all had three goals in the win while Lilian Raczkowski (assists), Giada Ward, Callie Diffenbacher and Sophia Lenza had two apiece.

Ella Fenstermacher, Paige Kroptavich and Lucie Racicky had the goals for the Royals.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 19, Abington Heights 0

Xavier Beaulac scored eight goals and set up two more while Quinn Kelly made five saves in net for the shutout.

The Blue Knights also got three goals and two assists from Lucas Bartron while Jack Herron (four assists), Jake Baker and Owen Sweitzer all finished with two scores apiece.

Delaware Valley 13, Dallas 5

Nate Melnick figured in on six of the Warriors’ scores in the win, racking up four goals and two assists.

The Mountaineers got two goals from Matthew Hesse and one apiece from Jackson Wydra, Jake DelGaudio and Andrew Machulsky.

North Pocono 11, Tunkhannock 8

Aiden Evans’ six goals paced the Trojans to a win over the visiting Tigers.

Gavin Montross scored four times for Tunkhannock. Colin Maden had two goals and two assists while Josh Falzon finished with 16 saves.

H.S. BOYS TENNIS

District 2 Class 2A team quarterfinals

Dallas 5, Honesdale 0

SINGLES — 1. Kyle Chesman (DAL) def. Noah Theobald 6-0, 6-0; 2. Tucker Chesman (DAL) def. John Rodriguez 6-1, 6-0; 3. Lucas Carver (DAL) def George Legg 6-2, 6-0

DOUBLES — 1. Jason Joshi/Luca DeRome (DAL) def. Jonah Legg/Sam Hopkins 6-1, 6-0; 2. Mihir Mukul/Jon Florencio (DAL) def. Jordan Havilano/Leo Martinez-Velero 6-1, 6-1

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wyoming Area 0

SINGLES — 1. Vaughn Kutish (SEM) def. Dylan Stoss 6-2, 6-0; 2. Yicheng Li (SEM) def. Nick Winsock 6-4,6-2; 3. Jeremy Han (SEM) def. Sean Burke 6-2, 6-0

DOUBLES — 1. Marco Magnotta/Ryan Chun (SEM) def. Gabe Cable/Braiden Kostik 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); 2. Parker Mosley/Will Snowdon (SEM) def. Eli Harding/Nick Cirelli 6-0, 6-2