NEW YORK -- Had the Mets decided to keep Robinson Canó on their roster this week rather than designate him for assignment, it’s not entirely clear whose spot he might have taken. It could have been Dominic Smith or Luis Guillorme, both of whom have Minor League options remaining. It could have even been Travis Jankowski, whose refreshing brand of self-awareness prompted him to quip late Tuesday: “No one’s going to be buying my jersey.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO