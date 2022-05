After four seasons, including a trip to the PIAA District One Class 6A championship game, Cody Muller has stepped down as head football coach at Pennridge. "I told the team today," said Muller, 31, a 2009 Souderton graduate. "I texted my wife before the meeting and she asked me if I would start...

SOUDERTON, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO