NYC Mayor Eric Adams sends a message at the 2022 Met Gala: 'We're going to be united together'

The 2022 Met Gala red carpet was full of celebrities flaunting glitzy looks fitting the Gilded Glamour theme, but one guest said he won't let the city go back to that divided era.

"The division between affluent New Yorkers and those who are low-wage employees there should not be a division." Mayor Eric Adams said while on the red carpet. "We're all part of the same equal system."

Adams' jacket showcased work from the artist Láolú, an immigrant in New York City with quintessential imagery representing the many professions that give the city its character.

The back of the jacket read "end gun violence" and had faces that are "representative of the children we've lost to gun violence in this country."

"In America: An Anthology of Fashion" is launching at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with Monday's Met Gala, opening to the public May 7.

The mayor said while the gala was about celebrating New York's return it was also about focusing on the work that still needs to be done.

"We know this age, the gilded age, was an age where so many people were exploited," Adams said. "We're not going to return to that exploitation. We're going to be united together that's my role as the mayor."

And while Adams showed up with a message about getting work done as mayor, he also made sure to bring a little swagger for everyone.

"You know I walk around with swagger in my pocket because I like to share it," Adams said laughing.

Richard Clarke
2d ago

Your words mean nothing START BY LOCKING UP THE CRIMINALS INSTEAD OF MAKING EXCUSES FOR YOUR INABILITY TO STOP THE MURDERS OF THE CITY CITIZENS

Sit_down_b_humble
2d ago

Met Gala is the epitome of our hunger games, the rich parade around NY whistles the average American can barely afford a week's worth of food.

mad hungarian
2d ago

Mr mayor you're doing a wonderful job on the red carpet. beautifully big smiles. glad you're enjoying yourself you deserve it..NOT!

