Spring practice is over. The NFL draft has come and gone. College football is headed to its offseason, which once meant exactly that, though not anymore. Sunday was the deadline for entering the transfer portal and still being eligible for this upcoming season. More than 2,000 players entered the portal during the 2021-22 school year, and not all of them have (or will) find new homes. There will be plenty of roster turnover between now and September, including some more big names.

