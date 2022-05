In the first head strength and conditioning coach hire in nearly four decades, Wichita State has turned to the military for a new direction. Ryan Horn, who has spent the last two years working as a Human Performance Specialist for the United States Army Special Operations Command, is expected to be named the head strength and conditioning coach at WSU on Friday, a source in the athletic department confirmed to The Eagle.

