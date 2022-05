UTAH (ABC4) – Family and friends are remembering a mother who was hit and killed by a driver suspected of DUI Tuesday. The 24-year-old woman, Libbie Isabel Allan, was walking with her two-year-old daughter in Salt Lake City when they were hit. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Her family and friends say they want to remember and celebrate the kind of light she brought into people’s lives.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO