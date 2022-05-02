ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

March Madness: Women’s basketball continues to grow in popularity

By Connor Kmiecik
nebraskanewsservice.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCAA women’s basketball tournament continues to gain...

nebraskanewsservice.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Lincoln, NE
Basketball
Local
Nebraska Basketball
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
ESPN

Women's college basketball Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022-23

Remember the good old days when a top-25 list, even a Way-Too-Early list, had some staying power? When rankings could be relied on to cover the women's college basketball landscape for a few months? No longer. The transfer portal has changed all of that. So, just a month after our first look at the 2022-23 women's college basketball season's top teams, we have a rewrite.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Joke About Scott Frost Punishment Going Viral

College football fans can't stop joking about what the NCAA is punishing Scott Frost for. The NCAA announced minor penalties against Frost and the Nebraska football program on Monday. The punishment stems from one of Frost's special teams analysts providing on-field "technical or tactical instruction to student-athletes during practices and film sessions."
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Report: What Scott Frost’s Punishment Actually Means

On Monday, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost received a one-year show cause for violating the NCAA’s rules regarding countable coaches. He was also hit with a five-day suspension that’ll take place during the “championship segment” of the 2022 season. The NCAA discovered that former special teams...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Landed Another Major Football Transfer Tuesday

Despite head coach Scott Frost getting hit with some punishment from the NCAA on Monday, he's still landing some great talent from the transfer portal. The Cornhuskers were able to poach former Texas Tech defensive lineman Devin Drew from the portal. He posted a video on his Twitter page that made it official.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Basketball Tournament#Basketball Player
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Baylor drop in early Top 25 And 1 after stars enter transfer portal

The deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and still be eligible to play next season was late Sunday night. Kentucky's Keion Brooks and Baylor's Matthew Mayer were among the final-weekend additions. Obviously, their decisions have impacted Version 7.0 of the 2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1, where North Carolina remains No. 1 followed by No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Arkansas.
KENTUCKY STATE
KSNB Local4

Aurora alum Scheierman narrows transfer list to five

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Aurora High graduate and former South Dakota State star basketball player Baylor Scheierman narrowed his transfer destination list further on Monday. Scheierman, who declared for the NBA Draft but is also in the transfer portal, previously cut his list to 10 and is now down to five schools. Arkansas, Clemson, Creighton, Duke and Nebraska all made the cut.
AURORA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Oakland-Craig standout signs with D-I Arkansas State

OAKLAND, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska standout will be playing Division I volleyball next season. Oakland-Craig star Bailey Helzer signed her letter of intent to join Arkansas State on a scholarship. Helzer will play outside hitter for the Red Wolves. Helzer notched 521 kills and 321 digs last season while...
OAKLAND, NE
FOX Sports

Akok Akok heads to Georgetown men's basketball from UConn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Akok Akok is transferring to Georgetown from UConn, the latest in a series of additions. Georgetown announced Akok's move on Tuesday. The team went 6-25 last season, including 0-19 in conference play, and ended on a 21-game losing streak. Ewing, who has led the Hoyas to...
WASHINGTON, DC
cbs19news

Cavaliers driven by past heading into NCAA Regionals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- For the 16th time in program history, Virginia women's golf is playing into May with hopes of advancing to the NCAA Championships. The Cavaliers are the No. 2 seed in Ann Arbor for next week's 54-hole regional with the top four teams from each regional moving on to the NCAA Championships. UVA will be looking to advance to the championships for the 12th time in the program's 19-year history, a goal they fell short of last season.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theScore

SDSU star Scheierman commits to Creighton

Former South Dakota State University standout Baylor Scheierman transferred to Creighton, he announced Tuesday. The 6-foot-6 wing picked the Bluejays over Nebraska, Clemson, Arkansas, and Duke, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeff Borzello. Scheierman said he chose Creighton because of its playing style. "They are an unselfish team who...
CREIGHTON, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy