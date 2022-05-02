March Madness: Women’s basketball continues to grow in popularity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- For the 16th time in program history, Virginia women's golf is playing into May with hopes of advancing to the NCAA Championships. The Cavaliers are the No. 2 seed in Ann Arbor for next week's 54-hole regional with the top four teams from each regional moving on to the NCAA Championships. UVA will be looking to advance to the championships for the 12th time in the program's 19-year history, a goal they fell short of last season.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO