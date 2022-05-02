ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Satisfaction In The Age Of eCommerce: How Trust Helps Online Merchants Build Customer Loyalty

By Opinion
pymnts.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReport: Merchants Risk Losing 40% of Online Retail, Grocery Customer Over Trust. Merchants are at risk of losing 40% of their online customer base if they squander customers’ trust. In Satisfaction In...

www.pymnts.com

pymnts.com

Grubhub Launches Corporate Card for Hybrid Workers

Grubhub is launching a corporate pay card to help drive orders to local eateries and boost order flexibility for people working in offices or at home, the delivery service said Tuesday (May 3). According to a news release, the Grubhub Pay Card, set to launch later this year, will let...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

This 35-year-old turned her eBay side hustle into a $141 million company: 'Here's the business plan I used'

In 2014, I walked away from my $35,000-per-year job in insurance sales to grow my e-commerce side hustle with my husband Chris. We had been experimenting with selling clothes and accessories on online marketplaces, including eBay and Facebook. Our online community of friends and customers quickly grew from a few hundred members to over 10,000 in a very short period. I realized that I could combine my passion for affordable clothing and relationship-building to help women to feel confident in their fashion choices.
RETAIL
Fast Company

Buy now, pay later services are retailers’ next great hope

The fashion retailer Express, a mall-culture staple, is on a mission to transform itself for the digital era. It manages a flock of social-selling influencers and is using data to personalize the experience of browsing its hot-pink crop tops and sequined statement blazers. The finishing touch on this brand makeover? A partnership with the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna to cobrand digital ads and offer Klarna’s “Pay in 4” product—which splits shopping-spree expenditures into four interest-free biweekly payments at checkout. “We want to give customers with a certain perception of us an opportunity to change that perception,” says Brian Seewald, SVP of e-commerce at Express. “We’re taking the risk out of a purchase with BNPL,” he says, adding that Express customers who opt to use Klarna have a higher average-order value.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Stripe flexes its fintech muscle with Financial Connections to pull banking data automatically

These include verifying accounts for payments and payouts; to check balances ahead of a payment being made to ensure there’s enough money there; to confirm account ownership. Details like these can in turn be used to help underwrite risk for loans; to track spending patterns and automatically pay bills; and more — in other words, financial data that’s useful or necessary to run financial transactions over other Stripe services like Stripe Connect, ACH payments or Stripe Capital-powered loans.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Starbucks Shifts Focus From In-Store Experience to Digital Efficiency

Even as consumers are returning to restaurants for indoor dining, Starbucks is turning its attention away from creating inviting on-premise space toward boosting the efficiency of digital order fulfillment. The Seattle-based coffeehouse chain, the world’s largest restaurant company by revenue, which has more than 34,000 locations internationally, is stepping up...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
pymnts.com

Beauty Sector Ready for Digital Closeup

Industries that hung on and saw improvement during the pandemic quickly embraced digital processes and did a fast pivot to get merchandise to consumers via curbside pickup and fast, at-home delivery. The digital makeover of the beauty industry attracted more online consumers in 2021 than at the start of the...
SKIN CARE
pymnts

Today in Retail: Clerk Raises $30M to Boost Grocery-Related eCommerce; Macy’s Opening More Small Stores After Successful Trial Run

Today in retail, The Home Depot unveils a $150 million venture capital fund, while Uber and Albertsons expand their partnership to include 2,000 stores. Plus, U.K.-based Retail Jobs Alliance pushes for a transition from shop tax to online sales tax, Estée Lauder says the Chinese COVID-19 headwinds are temporary and Macy’s is accelerating the opening of its smaller department stores.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
@growwithco

Customer survey success tips

What do you want to learn from your customer survey? For example, perhaps you want to learn how satisfied your customers are with a specific product. This will help you include the right questions and rating scales to collect the feedback you’re seeking. It will also help you eliminate any unnecessary questions that won’t fulfill your end goal.
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

How Online Retailer Jane Is Keeping Fraud Out of Fast Fashion

Over the last decade, eCommerce has exploded in popularity and received a considerable boost in the past two years due to the pandemic shutting down brick-and-mortar retailers around the world. Experts estimate that U.S. consumers alone spent more than $933 billion at eTailers in 2021, and this number is only expected to increase as businesses expand online.
RETAIL
pymnts.com

May 4 Interchange Fee Hearing: The 5 Things You Need to Know

On Wednesday, May 4, the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary will hold a hearing on “Excessive Swipe Fees and Barriers to Competition in the Credit and Debit Card Systems,” where representatives from Visa, Mastercard, retailers and consumer advocacy groups will likely discuss the benefits and risks of imposing legal caps to credit card interchange fees.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Footwear News

Target Names its First Chief Guest Experience Officer as It Looks to Attract Even More Shoppers

Click here to read the full article. Target has made several updates to its leadership team. On Thursday, the big-box retailer announced five executive moves and promotions as it aims to make its leadership team reflect the size and scale of its business. Among the new moves is the appointment of Cara Sylvester as Target’s new EVP and chief guest experience officer. In this new role for the company, the company said Sylvester will lead the strategy to further differentiate Target’s guest experience, with a focus on increasing personalization and attracting even more shoppers to Target’s stores, website and mobile app. Sylvester, who...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Inclusive fintech is hard to do right, so Line has a different direction

Akshay Krishnaiah, the founder and CEO of Line, thinks he can get users onboard for his vision of a more inclusive financial network. His startup doles out emergency lines of funds to people — as low as $10 — without charging interest or demanding proof of credit history and income. Over time, as trust grows from repayment, so does a customer’s ability to request larger checks.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Kevin raises $65M as it charges ahead on account-to-account payments over point-of-sale terminals

It has already picked up 6,000 merchants in 12 markets in Europe, starting first with electronic point of sale, and more recently with an integration with physical POS terminals. Its plan is to be available as a payment option across some 35% of European electronic point of sale terminals by the end of this year, and then 85% the year after that, “same as any card scheme,” said CEO Tadas Tamosiunas in an interview.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Alternative Payments

How Online Retailer Jane is Keeping Fraud Out of Fast Fashion. It’s a war out there for eCommerce marketplaces right now, as they face a swirl of fraud attempts and bot attacks looking to steal customer data or score free merchandise. In this month’s Alternative Payments Tracker, a collaboration with Socure, Mark Spencer, SVP of commercial operations for fast fashion retailer Jane, tells PYMNTS how they’re fighting back, without saddling customers with friction.
RETAIL

