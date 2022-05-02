ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

2 killed in Montana crash of airplane built from kit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A single-engine airplane built from a kit crashed in a field northwest of Kalispell over the weekend, killing both people on board, Flathead County officials said.

An area resident reported the crash at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff Brian Heino said.

The National Transportation and Safety Administration is investigating the cause of the crash of the yellow Bearhawk plane. A preliminary report is expected in about two weeks, NTSB spokesperson Jennifer Gabris told the Daily Inter Lake on Monday.

A man and a woman from the Flathead Valley were killed in the crash, Heino said. He was awaiting DNA confirmation from the state crime lab in Missoula before releasing their names.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Accidents
City
Kalispell, MT
Kalispell, MT
Crime & Safety
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
Montana State
Montana Accidents
State
Montana State
County
Flathead County, MT
Flathead County, MT
Accidents
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
94.9 KYSS FM

Grizzly Bears Surprise Western Montana Family With Up-Close Visit

Since the weather doesn't want to get its act in gear to let us know that spring has arrived I guess we'll just have to rely on the fact that bear sightings are becoming more of an occurrence. With the animals finding their way out of hibernation, here are three bear encounter stories that I've seen in just the last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Aircraft#Traffic Accident#Ap#The Daily Inter Lake
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Why Idaho Will Never Land A Western Series Like Yellowstone

Who doesn't love a good movie or television series? One of the most popular shows is Kevin Costner's Yellowstone. The show was filmed in Utah for the first few years but recently moved its production to Montana. ( I know, a TV series about life in Montana filmed in Utah? It didn't make sense at the time.)
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
95 Rock KKNN

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
Distinctly Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana They say freezing to death can be quite pleasant once delirium starts to set in. That is, pleasant enough at least when stacked up against nastier alternatives. We’re talking the real doozies. And since Montanans need little impetus to brag about the peculiarities of our state, the editorial staff of Distinctly Montana have prepared a very short...
MONTANA STATE
98.3 The Snake

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

880K+
Followers
429K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy