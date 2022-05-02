ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

UPDATE: Stranded hiker rescued from Murna Point in Gorge

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Hiker unprepared for difficult terrain in Columbia River Gorge; second hiker rescued from snow on Larch Mountain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RIl3e_0fR3p2Zd00

A 51-year-old hiker who became stuck at the peak of Murna Point, a craggy viewpoint in the Columbia River Gorge just west of Wwahclella Falls, was reached by rescue crews and able to walk out with assistance.

At 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 2, a person at Bonneville Dam spotted smoke from a signal fire near the top of the point, and what appeared to be a hiker in distress through a scope.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies responded and also spotted the hiker, activating the search and rescue team. Because of the precarious location of the hiker, the Hood River Crag Rats, a highly-skilled mountain rescue team, were also activated.

Around 4 p.m. crews were able to contact the hiker and figure out the safest route to get him safely down the trail, which is unmaintained, difficult to access, and climbs approximately 2,000 vertical feet in two miles. He was suffering effects of mild hypothermia, but was able to communicate and walk. After reaching Interstate 84, he declined transport to a local hospital.

The hiker said he left Sunday to go for a hike, but was unfamiliar with the trail. He reported after a few hours he became disoriented, and got stuck due to the sheer cliffs. He was only wearing flip-flop sandals, which came off during the descent. His cell phone battery also died.

In the middle of the night the hiker decided to light a small fire and shelter in place, which is the smoke that caught the person's attention at the Bonneville Dam.

This was the second search and rescue mission in the Gorge over a 24-hour period. Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 1, a 25-year-old hiker used a located beacon to notify first responders he was not prepared for deep snow at Larch Mountain and needed rescue. Around 9 p.m. crews located the hiker, who was in good condition, and helped him back to the staging location.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Multnomah County, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Gresham Outlook

Motorcyclist dies in Gresham collision

36-year-old victim died in collision with pickup truck Tuesday, May 3, at Stark Street intersectionA 36-year-old man was killed in a collision while riding a motorcycle in Gresham Tuesday afternoon, May 3. According to the Gresham Police Department the man collided with a pickup near the intersection of Southeast 208th and Southeast Stark Street. The motorcyclist died at the scene, while it was unknown if the occupants of the truck were injured after it ended up on its side. Gresham's vehicular crimes team is investigating the circumstances that led up to the crash, and the roadways were closed for several hours. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Firewood collection season opens on the Ochoco National Forest and CRNG

This year, personal firewood permits are free for up to eight cords of wood in the Ochocos and CRNG. Personal and commercial use firewood collection season has resumed on the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland. All areas will remain open through Nov. 30. The public should note this is only for the national forest lands and does not include permits for firewood cutting on BLM administered lands.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

St. Helens Police Log: Boat stolen on River Street

The St. Helens Police Department lists some notable calls for service from April 16-28, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
SAINT HELENS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Mountain Rescue#Rescue Mission#Accident#The Hood River Crag Rats
Portland Tribune

Restoring a meadow near Prineville

John and Lynn Breese have utilized a grant from National Resource Conservation Service to cut juniper on 100 acres of land to restore a meadow and have the logs milled by Homestead Sawmill. On a blustery day while driving out Paulina Highway at milepost 11, a portable sawmill, along with...
PRINEVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy