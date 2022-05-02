Immunomodulatory therapy using a pediatric dialysis system ameliorates septic shock in miniature pigs

A young woman who almost died of cancer has become one of the first in the UK to give birth following an innovative treatment.Sammy Gray, 26, feared chemotherapy had left her infertile but has gone on to have a son after CAR-T cell therapy trained her body to fight back against the disease.Ms Gray first experienced chest pains and night sweats in 2018 shortly after the birth of her first child, a daughter called Harper.Worried that it may be a blood clot, doctors actually discovered a mass on her chest which was diagnosed as non Hodgkin’s lymphoma, an uncommon cancer...

