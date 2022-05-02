ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immunomodulatory therapy using a pediatric dialysis system ameliorates septic shock in miniature pigs

By Kimberly A. Johnston
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplication of the immunomodulatory selective cytopheretic device (SCD) to enhance renal replacement therapy and improve outcomes of acute kidney injury in pediatric patients is impeded by safety concerns. Therapy using a pediatric hemodialysis system could overcome these limitations. Methods. Yucatan minipigs (8"“15"‰kg) with induced septic shock underwent continuous hemodiafiltration...

Nature.com

Author Correction: A comprehensive characterization of the cell-free transcriptome reveals tissue- and subtype-specific biomarkers for cancer detection

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22444-1, published online 21 April 2021. In the original version of this Article there was an error in the Data Availability Statement. A sentence providing details about the restrictions for granting access to the data generated in this Article 'Access to the data will be restricted to non-commercial entities' was omitted. This has been corrected in the pdf and HTML versions of the Article.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinical determinants of cerebrovascular reactivity in very preterm infants during the transitional period

Preterm infants are at enhanced risk of brain injury due to altered cerebral haemodynamics during postnatal transition. This observational study aimed to assess the clinical determinants of transitional cerebrovascular reactivity and its association with intraventricular haemorrhage (IVH). Methods. Preterm infants <32 weeks underwent continuous monitoring of cerebral oxygenation and heart...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Combination therapy targeting Erk1/2 and CDK4/6i in relapsed refractory multiple myeloma

Correction to: Leukemia (2021) 36:1088"“1101 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01475-z, published online 27 January 2022. The Acknowledgments section of this article was incomplete in the initial publication. it should read as follows:. Acknowledgments: We thank Catherine A. Nicholas for her help with preliminary experiments and Morgan F. O'Keefe for manuscript proofreading. This work...
CANCER
Nature.com

2021 ACR guideline for JIA reflects changes in practice

The new ACR guideline for the treatment of juvenile idiopathic arthritis provides an update on several important topics, including management of oligoarthritis, temporomandibular joint arthritis and systemic-onset arthritis. Overall, the new guideline reflects changes in practice, but also highlights a concerning lack of high-quality evidence. Beukelman, T. et al. 2011...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
#Dialysis#Pig#Pediatrics#Septic Shock#Clinical Research#Scd#Rca
Nature.com

Antibiotic discovery with machine learning

Artificial intelligence finds candidate peptide antibiotics in the human gut microbiome. Drug-resistant bacterial infections kill 1.27 million people worldwide each year3,4, and without new classes of antimicrobial therapies, morbidity and mortality due to severe infections will increase: deaths caused by untreatable infections are projected to reach 10 million annually by 2050. The World Health Organization has highlighted five kinds of bacteria, called the ESKAPE pathogens, as priority pathogens that often display multi-drug resistance.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Arthritis drug used to treat patients with mild and moderate COVID-19

The anti-inflammatory drug improved patients’ oxygen saturation levels. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers have shown that indomethacin, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), can be used to treat COVID-19 patients who have mild and moderate symptoms1. Indomethacin is usually used to relieve arthritis symptoms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Young woman who almost died of cancer gives birth following innovative treatment

A young woman who almost died of cancer has become one of the first in the UK to give birth following an innovative treatment.Sammy Gray, 26, feared chemotherapy had left her infertile but has gone on to have a son after CAR-T cell therapy trained her body to fight back against the disease.Ms Gray first experienced chest pains and night sweats in 2018 shortly after the birth of her first child, a daughter called Harper.Worried that it may be a blood clot, doctors actually discovered a mass on her chest which was diagnosed as non Hodgkin’s lymphoma, an uncommon cancer...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Hidden benefit: Facemasks may reduce severity of COVID-19 and pressure on health systems, researchers find

McMaster University researchers who study the dynamics of infectious disease transmission have investigated the population-level consequences of a potentially significant––and unobvious––benefit of wearing masks. For the study, the researchers developed a model to investigate COVID-19 "variolation"––an incidental but potentially beneficial form of immunization achieved by inhaling...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Reprogramming of pro-inflammatory human macrophages to an anti-inflammatory phenotype by bile acids

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-18305-x, published online 10 January 2018. The original version of this Article was incomplete. In the original version of the Supplementary Information, the log fold change values were not included.Â The original Supplementary Information is attached here. In addition, Supplementary Data 2 and Supplementary Data...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Sources, resolution and physiological relevance of R-loops and RNA"“DNA hybrids

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. In the sentence, 'During transcription, the nascent RNA very transiently anneals to the DNA template within the active site of the RNA polymerase"¦', the word 'transcription' now replaces the erroneous 'replication'. This mistake has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A randomized controlled trial of pharmacist-led therapeutic carbohydrate and energy restriction in type 2 diabetes

The original version of this article contained errors in Tables 1 and 2, where units of gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT), aspartate aminotransferase (AST), and alanine aminotransferase (ALT) were expressed as mmol/L, while they should have been expressed as U/L. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Cancer cachexia: a nutritional or a systemic inflammatory syndrome?

Cancer cachexia has long been perceived as a nutritional syndrome. However, nutritional interventions have continued to be ineffective. With the recent recognition of the importance of systemic inflammation in the definition of this syndrome and treatment, has the time come to consider whether this syndrome is primarily a manifestation of systemic inflammation with the consequent implications for future treatment?
CANCER
Nature.com

Transcatheter mitral valve repair in patients with CKD

A post hoc analysis of the COAPT trial suggests that transcatheter mitral valve repair for secondary mitral regurgitation is efficacious in patients with heart failure and chronic kidney disease. The intervention also reduced the risk of kidney failure, raising hypotheses regarding the mechanisms that link heart failure and loss of kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TODAY.com

Should a nurse’s medical error be considered a crime?

If a nurse makes a medical error that causes your loved one to get sick or die, should she be held criminally liable and go to prison?. It’s a question at the center of a heated debate as former Tennessee nurse RaDonda Vaught is set to be sentenced this month for her role in a patient’s death.
NASHVILLE, TN

