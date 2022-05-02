ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Plan your perfect outdoor gathering with these pop-up picnic companies

By Lauren Quick
feastmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs demand for open-air gatherings has increased over the past few years, businesses around the region are now specializing in pop-up picnics – complete with the food and drink of your choice, from impressive meat-and-cheese spreads to tea-ready cakes and petit fours. During a time when event planning...

www.feastmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis During the Week, May 5 to May 11

This week entails a Star Wars-themed night, a place to find your zen and the opening of an award-winning play. In honor of a galaxy far, far away, Bombshells in Space will put on dinner and a show. In this Star Wars parody show presented by local burlesque theater the Boom Boom Room, the Boom Boom bombshells must join the Rebel Alliance after the Imperial Guard and stormtroopers invade the Boom Boom cantina. If you catch the early shows, you also get a two-course dinner (not included in ticket price) with appetizers and desserts available upon request. Want to just see the show? Check out a late-night option. Catch Bombshells in Space on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. at the Boom Boom Room (1229 Washington Avenue, 314-436-7000, theboomboomroomstl.com/bombshells-in-space). Tickets are $25. The Boom Boom Room is usually 21 years or older, but can sometimes make exceptions if notified before buying a ticket. The show runs through Saturday, June 25.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Eckert's Farm to Host Extended Pop-Up Market in Rock Hill

When the spring weather starts to heat up, fresh fruit is arguably one of the signifiers of the impending summer solstice, hoisting farmer’s markets into the limelight. Eckert’s Farm (multiple locations including 2719 Eckert Orchard Lane, Millstadt, Illinois; 618-233-0513, eckerts.com) hosts a temporary farmer’s market each year in celebration of their fresh produce, and this year, they’ll be extending their season a little bit longer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Bravo#Food And Drink#Columbia Como Picnics#Coastal#Princess Tea Party#Wine N#Blakery#Points Catering#J Aimie Le Chocolat
UPI News

Texas dog dubbed world's tallest at 3 feet, 5.18 inches

May 4 (UPI) -- A Texas family's 2-year-old Great Dane was dubbed the tallest dog in the world by Guinness World Records after being officially measured at 3 feet, 5.18 inches tall. Guinness announced Zeus, a dog belonging to Brittany Davis of Bedford, is now the holder of the record...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KMOV

St. Peters restaurant looking to fill 170 jobs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is providing opportunities for part-time and full-time positions. The company is looking to hire 170 employees for its third location in Missouri, which will be at 5300 N. Service Road in St. Peters. The open positions are for bartenders, dishwashers, hosts, line and prep cooks, servers, service assistants, and tasting room attendants.
SAINT PETERS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: April 2022

The month of April felt relatively quiet on the restaurant opening side of things with most of the activity centered on additional locations and new concepts inside existing spaces. Hi-Pointe Drive-In opened its first Illinois location with a storefront popping up in O'Fallon, while Gioia's Deli, hoping to capitalize on returning Westport Plaza area office workers, opened a takeout window at its production facility in Maryland Heights. DraftKings at Casino Queen added the elevated American restaurant Bridgeway to its playbook, and Winslow's Table renovated their downstairs area, converting the former events space into a retail shop filled with curated artisanal goods, wine, spirits, fine foods, beauty and home-care products.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

A 115-Year Old Church in Missouri Has Hot Tub On Roof Hits Market

Set on the 3rd highest point in St. Louis, this 115-year-old Gothic Church turned B&B is one of the most unique properties you will ever see in the city. The church, which has been completely renovated and turned into a B&B, is a six-bedroom and six-in-a-half bathroom dream home listed for $1,500,000. There are luxury suites, and plenty of space for entertaining, and the lower level has a dramatic staircase that captures your eye as soon as you walk in. Remember this was once a church.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Welcome back, Charlie's; Popular drive-in again open

WOOD RIVER — Charlie's Drive-In re-opened to happy crowds on Wednesday in Wood River. The iconic drive-in at 762 N. Wood River Avenue in Wood River closed Aug. 3, but was re-opened Wednesday by Wood River native Chastity Niemeyer. The popular eatery and root beer stand has the same hours and menu as before.
WOOD RIVER, IL
KMOV

The Real Dill announces new venue at The District

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The District looks to add the Real Dill Pickleball Club sports venue in 2023. The venue will have up to 12 pickleball courts on a reservation basis and will be designed to accommodate both recreational and competitive purposes. Players can also enjoy tournaments, food and drinks, family entertainment, pickleball lessons, health and wellness offerings, and group classes for physical conditioning.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy