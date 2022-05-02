ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Exes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Dressed to Impress to Attend the 2022 Met Gala Separately

By Alyssa Bailey
Elle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a testament to how much a couple months can change things, exes Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello both attended the Met Gala tonight—but separately this time after their breakup. Last September, they made their couple debut on the same red carpet. Cabello was on the red carpet...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

It's Surprising Cardi B Could Even Walk in Her All-Gold Met Gala Dress

Cardi B gave Donatella Versace quite the birthday present at the 2022 Met Gala. The fashion event happened to fall this year on the iconic designer's birthday, May 2, and in celebration, Cardi wore an intricate all-gold creation from the Italian fashion house. Dripping in gold jewelry and chains, the dress was an on-the-nose interpretation of the "Gilded Glamour" theme. "I love the theme," Cardi told Vogue on the red carpet. "Gilded is gold, it's regal. It can be any era."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Shawn Mendes
hypebeast.com

Rihanna Shut Down the 2022 Met Gala Without Even Showing Up

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was In America: An Anthology of Fashion, and emphasized “Gilded Glamour.” Rihanna – now in her third trimester of pregnancy – shut down The Met without even stepping foot onto the red carpet. Her presence was felt via her image being immortalized as a marble statue for the event.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Met Gala 2022: See what celebrities wore for fashion's biggest night

One of fashion's biggest nights is back, and celebrities have brought out their very best looks for the affair. Held in New York City, the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serves as the second iteration of the Costume Institute exhibition's series focused on American style. The first part, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," was last year's theme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Puts Her Killer Curves Front And Center In A Skintight Latex Bustier Gown For 'The Kardashians' Premiere—Pete Davidson Can't Get Enough!

Less than one week after introducing Pete Davidson, 28, to her eldest daughter, North West, Kim Kardashian, 41, and her new beau made their first official public appearance as a couple, as they walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians! And it was magical on so many levels!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert showcases tattooed body in stunning custom outfit

Miranda Lambert had her fans giddy with excitement on Tuesday when she shared a gorgeous new photo to mark the upcoming release of her new album, Palomino. The country music singer posed in a desert setting, looking down to the ground while tipping her hat. Miranda looked flawless wearing a custom checked shirt with silver embellished epaulets and a black cowboy hat by Daniel Diamond.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Harper Beckham, 10, Looks So Grown Up In White Bridesmaids Dress For Brother Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

Harper Beckham attended her big brother David Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding! She looked so grown up as a flower girl. Harper Seven Beckham, 10, looked adorable as always at her brother, Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding! She acted as a flower girl for her eldest sibling, wearing a modern version of a flower dress as she smiled and laughed alongside other members of the bridal party. She appeared to wear the ensemble with ballet flats, navy belt, and a bracelet, rocking her blonde hair (which she gets from dad) in a perfectly styled curl. Harper appeared full of energy as she jumped up at some point during the affair, later sporting a flower crown to walk down the aisle.
PALM BEACH, FL
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy