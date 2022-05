PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We’re gearing up for a busy time of year on our area lakes with triple digits approaching and Mother’s Day weekend just a couple of days away. Two people drowned at Lake Pleasant in recent weeks. One of them was 20-year-old Neria Aranbayez on Sunday, April 24. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Aranbayez swam from a boat to the shore and was swimming back when he went under and never resurfaced. His body was eventually found 21 feet below the water’s surface.

