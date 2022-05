HEADQUARTERS, NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– Six Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) employees graduated from the Department of the Navy’s (DoN) Bridging the Gap leadership development program in a virtual ceremony on April 6. In its ninth year, the 11-month program serves as a conduit to prepare high-potential individuals for senior leadership roles […] The post Six NAVAIR Employees Graduate from DoN Senior Leadership Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO