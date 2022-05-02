ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Student Art Shines at NEXT 2022

gwu.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Corcoran School of the Arts and Design’s Flagg Building welcomed hundreds of visitors Thursday evening as the school’s capstone and thesis show, “NEXT 2022,” roared back to in-person celebration after two years mostly online. More than 70 physical installations and multiple performances transformed the building, showcasing graduating students’ work in...

gwtoday.gwu.edu

Smithonian

3-D Scans Reveal Gigantic Native American Cave Art in Alabama

The exact location of the 19th Unnamed Cave, somewhere on private land in northern Alabama, is a closely guarded secret. What’s inside is too precious to risk destruction. An 80-foot-wide, east-facing mouth leads to a long tunnel where the ceiling and floor draw closer and closer together. You can’t quite stand up, but you don’t need to crawl, says photographer Stephen Alvarez, founder of the Ancient Art Archive and co-author of a new paper on the cave. The floors are uneven. Big pools of water are scattered everywhere. When you’re a long way from the entrance but can still see some daylight, that’s where the artwork begins.
ALABAMA STATE
Phys.org

3D photogrammetry reveals ancient Native American artwork in Alabama cave

An independent researcher and one scientists from the University of Tennessee and one from Ancient Art Archive have revealed ancient Native American artwork inscribed on cave walls and ceilings in Alabama using 3D photogrammetry. In their paper published in the journal Antiquity, Alan Cressler, Jan Simek and Stephen Alvarez describe their work in documenting the ancient artwork.
ALABAMA STATE
ARTnews

The Best Professional-Quality Oil Paints for Working Artists

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Oil paints truly run the gamut in terms of quality and price. The best of them consist of carefully sourced, top-quality pigments that are milled, typically by hand, into consistent batches of paint that aren’t boosted by a bunch of additives, whether fillers or extenders. Compare the results to student-grade paints, and the high pigment load and responsiveness are immediately evident. Professional-quality oils also have better longevity—crucial for any artist who intends for...
RECIPES
WWD

The Met Store Celebrates ‘The Heirloom Project’ With a Focus on Artisans

Click here to read the full article. ARTFULLY MADE: To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s reimagined Islamic galleries, the Met Store is touting artisans and age-old craftsmanship techniques through “The Heirloom Project.” After a sampling of the collection debuted last year, the just-released assortment highlights a broader range of designs from more diverse makers. The development of the program was put in motion in spring 2021 and table linens from AlNour were initially offered. Madeline Weinrib serves as creative director for the project.More from WWDMet Costume Institute Exhibits 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' for 75th...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

Kimbell Art Museum IDed as Buyer of $26.9 M. Chardin, Drones Disrupt Studio Drift Drone Piece, and More: Morning Links for May 5, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE GAME IS AFOOT. Ever since Jean Siméon Chardin’s dazzling Basket of Wild Strawberries (1761) sold at Artcurial in Paris in March for about $26.9 million, many have been speculating about the identity of the buyer. Now the secret is out : It is the treasure-filled Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, the Art Newspaper France reports. However, the work may not go on view in the Lone Star State anytime soon—or ever. The Louvre has called for the work to be declared a national treasure, and under French law it has two-and-a-half years to preempt...
FORT WORTH, TX
operawire.com

Canadian Opera Company to Present ‘The Queen in Me’

“The Queen In Me” is set to explore the many ways that race, gender, and sexuality are represented, and often policed, in the opera industry. The new co-production from the Canadian Opera Company, Amplified Opera, Nightwood Theatre, and Theatre Gargantua was created by and stars interdisciplinary artist Teiya Kasahara 笠原貞野.
THEATER & DANCE
Refinery29

Costume Institute’s New Exhibit Highlights American Fashion’s Overlooked Stories

What is American fashion? A little less than a year ago, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute began to answer this question with the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit and the 2021 Met Ball Gala. Now, the second installment of the two-part show, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” presents a definitive response by tracing the evolution of American style not only through the defining fashions of the 19th and 20th centuries but also through the rise of the name designer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Axios

Documentary shines spotlight on Old City's First Friday

Old City will celebrate 30 years hosting First Fridays with a documentary about the monthly art outing. Driving the news: The first First Friday of the season kicks off tonight, featuring 20 galleries. Plus: Organizers will premiere the new 10-minute documentary "30 Years of First Friday," which explores the event's...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Ryo Laksamana Partners With Avant Arte on Two Hand-Finished Prints

Both will be available to purchase through a drawing that closes on May 16 at 9am EST. Ryo Laksamana, also known as Ryol, is an Indonesian artist who blends his love for anime to create pop surrealist paintings that carry a childlike innocence on first glance, but reveal complex undertones upon further inspection. In the past, Ryol has used his work to critique on a range of topics — from the patriarchal structure of society to modern-day gender roles.
COMICS
The Guardian

Egon Schiele painting of his uncle rediscovered after over 90 years

A painting by Egon Schiele depicting the artist’s uncle and legal guardian has been rediscovered after being missing for more than 90 years, a museum has said. Leopold Czihaczek at the Piano (1907) was found within a Viennese private collection and will go on public display for the first time at the Leopold Museum in Austria, which houses the largest and most eminent collection of works by the great expressionist.
MUSEUMS
Vice

Portraits of Workers Who Prop Up the Gig Economy

This article originally appeared on VICE Belgium. Arnaud Adami’s working life began in a warehouse in 2015 when he was 19. The painter spent a year moving boxes around before realising he couldn’t see himself doing it for the rest of his life. He took a risk and quit his job with nothing lined up.
PHOTOGRAPHY
WWD

2022 Whitney Gala and Studio Party Announces Honorees

Click here to read the full article. The Whitney Museum is bringing its annual gala and studio party back in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The event, set for May 17, will honor Studio Museum in Harlem director Thelma Golden — who began her curatorial career at the Whitney; longtime museum trustee Susan Hess, and artist Glenn Ligon, an alum of the Whitney’s Independent Study Program.More from WWDInside the Whitney Museum Gala and Studio Party 2017Untitled At The WhitneySpring Trend- Barbie Fashion Gala chairs include Paul Arnhold and Wes Gordon; Jill and Darius Bikoff; Brooke Garber Neidich and Daniel Neidich; Anne-Cecilie and Rob Speyer, and honorary chairs Judy and Leonard Lauder. The gala will begin with cocktails at the museum, which will allow guests a chance to take in the museum’s 2022 Biennial, “Quiet as It’s Kept,” a survey of 63 contemporary American artists. After dinner, the party will relocate to the nearby Genesis House (the gala is being sponsored by Genesis) where the night will continue with the younger-leaning Studio Party. Both events support the museum’s exhibitions and educational programs. Take a look back at the 2019 Whitney Gala and Studio Party
VISUAL ART
Creative Bloq

The best art supplies for painting

It's true that simply buying the best art supplies may not make the artist, but it can certainly take your art to the next level. It may be tempting to cut corners financially, but bargain basement equipment won't perform as well, with cheap paints looking chalky and lifeless when dry. Given you are spending precious time creating your art, selling yourself short with inferior tools does you a disservice. Yes, it may be an outlay at the beginning but you'll be thankful for it in the long run.
DESIGN
Fast Company

The hidden influence of Islamic art, from Cartier to William Morris

What is culture? In today’s globalized world, we are familiar with seeing various cultural objects and ornamentation outside of their original location or context. If culture is not fixed and bound to a particular location, how does culture move and transform?. Ornamentation in Islamic art—patterned decoration or embellishment seen...
DALLAS, TX
ARTnews

The Best Professional Pan Watercolor Paints for En Plein Air Works

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. Watercolor paints come in two forms: in tubes of liquid paint and in pans of dried paint that must be hydrated. Which type to use is a matter of preference, but there are a couple of instances where pans are clearly the better choice. If you like to paint en plein air—a practice ushered in by Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Alfred Sisley, and Frédéric Bazille—you’ll likely find that watercolor pans, many of which...
DESIGN
NYLON

Garrett Bruce On The Art Of Concert Photography

There’s nothing quite like the energy of live music, and perhaps no one knows the thrill of capturing that scene better than concert photographers. “A live show is sort of like fishing,” photographer Garrett Bruce tells NYLON over a Zoom call when prompted about the challenge of framing the perfect shot. “You really don't know what you're going to get.”
PRINCETON, NJ
hypebeast.com

“Resistance” Is a New Art Auction Benefitting Ukraine

Featuring a list of art and ephemera from Kim Gordon, Michael Mann, Grimes, Aaron Jupin, Atiba Jefferson and more. Be Nice Los Angeles and HVW8 Gallery will exhibit the works of 50 distinguished artists who aim to support emergency response and BIPOC families in and out of Ukraine. “Resistance” compiles...
LOS ANGELES, CA

