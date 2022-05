Two right lanes will be closed on Ga. 400 this weekend in Fulton County for a bridge rehabilitation project on the Chattahoochee River Bridge. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, two right lanes will be closed on Ga. 400 northbound in proximity of the Chattahoochee River Bridge from 9 p.m. Friday, May 6 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 9. These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews as they repair part of the bridge.

