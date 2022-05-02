ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Man Fatally Wounded by Apparent Gunfire, Found Near Pomona Bus Station April 29

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOMONA - A man found wounded by gunfire later died after being hospitalized Friday night, the Pomona Police Department said. The still-unidentified man was found wounded...

MONROVIA, CA

