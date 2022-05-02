ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kaia Gerber Serves Up a Lady Godiva Hair Transformation at the 2022 Met Gala

By Calin Van Paris
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Given the theme of the 2022 Met Gala, sumptuous beauty notes were to be expected. But leave it to Kaia Gerber to kick off the evening's red carpet with a look to set the bar impossibly high—and the lengths even...

POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Leaves Everyone Green With Envy With Her Stunning Met Gala Look

Gwen Stefani made her triumphant return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 2). The fashion icon and better half of Blake Shelton attended the 2022 event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of the Costume institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. The night’s theme was “gilded glamour,” and Gwen, 52, delivered on it in her own way: by outshining them all in a billowy, bright, and beautiful green-yellow outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Peaches
Person
Lady Godiva
AOL Corp

Britney Spears gives a glimpse of her 'small belly' after pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears announced on Monday that she's pregnant with her third child, and now she's giving a glimpse of her baby bump. A few days after announcing she is pregnant, the singer, 40, shared a video of herself on Instagram in various crop tops and form-fitting dresses that showed off her midriff area, with the song “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base playing in the background.
CELEBRITIES
#Met Gala#Alexander
POPSUGAR

Every Head-Turning Red Carpet Look From the 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala made a triumphant return this year on May 2, otherwise known as the first Monday in May, which is when the annual fête traditionally takes place. As the second series in a two-part exhibition titled "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the annual fundraising event supports the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Naturally, a star-studded crowd was in attendance, with headliners including Vanessa Hudgens, who arrived in a sheer black gown by Moschino. La La Anthony followed suit in a cutout dress by LaQuan Smith.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Alicia Keys's Met Gala Ponytail Is Right on Theme

You can always expect Alicia Keys to turn heads on the red carpet, but the singer exceeded all expectations at the 2022 Met Gala with her extra-long embellished ponytail. At first glance, spectators were only able to see the front of Keys's hair, which looked like a slicked-back ponytail. While that was a vision in itself — she wore crystal gems to decorate not only her edges but also the outer corners of her winged liners — the real surprise came when she turned around, revealing the rest of her hairstyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Every Look Sarah Jessica Parker Has Worn to the Met Gala

The star has said she's "a stickler for the theme," and proves it by hitting the Met Gala steps in unforgettable outfits, over-the-top headpieces and — always — plenty of homework put into the final ensemble: "I don't understand how everyone else didn't spend seven to 10 months working on it," she told Vogue. Look back at every outfit she has worn to the Costume Institute benefit gala.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

How Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding Style Compares to the 1999 Nuptials of His Parents

Nearly 23 years before he exchanged vows with wife Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham was a baby ring bearer in his parents David and Victoria's unforgettable 1999 wedding. The couple's oldest son, 23, tied the knot with Peltz, 27, Saturday at her family's Palm Beach, Florida oceanfront estate, establishing their own chic and simplistic marital style with some timeless bride and groom looks that contrasted his parents' big day.
PALM BEACH, FL
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wore two dresses on Easter Sunday - unseen dress revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge at the weekend? Prince William's wife headed to the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. We adored the brunette beauty's outfit - she rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia...
CELEBRITIES
