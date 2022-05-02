Doris Rountree Smith

Doris Elizabeth Rountree Smith, 93, of 433 Greenhall Road, died Friday, April 29, 2022 in her home where she had been cared for by her family. Mrs. Smith was born in Gates County on March 23, 1929, and was the daughter of the late James Walter and Lucy Baines Rountree. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adrien J. Smith, Jr.; sisters, Nell Stallings and Blanche Copeland; brothers, Hinton, Ralph, and "Slim" Rountree; and by a daughter-in-law, Mary Smith. The president of A.J. Smith & Sons, Inc., she had continued the family farm operation with her sons after the death of her husband, and had received the Chowan County Outstanding Woman of Agriculture Award. She was faithful to her family, attending all her boy's ballgames as they grew up, and continued that tradition in the lives of her grandchildren. She was their biggest fan. Raised in the fellowship of Beulah Baptist Church in Sunbury, in her adult years she was a member of Rocky Hock Baptist Church. Surviving are four sons, Larry Smith, Jeff Smith (wife, Carey), Phil Smith (wife, René), Fred Smith (wife, Kim), all of Edenton; nine grandchildren, Tim, Michael (wife, Holly), Daniel (wife, Rhonda), Brandon (wife, Patricia), Lindsay, Lauren, Erica, Brittany, and Kaitlyn Smith; and ten great-grandchildren, Alex, Grayson, Lily, Emily, Mary Ann, Hannah, Katherine and Elizabeth Smith, Samantha Corduan, and due to be born at any time, Dawson Smith. Funeral services were held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and were conducted by her pastor, Rusty Womack, and longtime family friend, The Rev. Bernie Hurdle. A private burial followed in Beaver Hill Cemetery. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to all the caregivers that have helped make Mrs. Smith comfortable in these last five years, and to Albemarle Home Care & Hospice for their help in these last weeks. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.