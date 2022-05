Charlotte’s parks system ranks near the bottom among 100 U.S. cities, according to the latest annual report from the nonprofit The Trust for Public Land. What’s happening: Charlotte/Mecklenburg ranked 83rd in the report released Wednesday, moving up eight places since last year. Between the lines: Parks were also scored on five factors: equity, access, amenities, […] The post Charlotte’s parks are some of the worst in the country according to new study appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO