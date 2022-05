On Sunday, May 1st, 2022, at approximately 6:45 pm, the Grants Pass Police Department received a phone call from a Josephine County Juvenile Justice Center (JJC) employee. The employee reported a male juvenile being housed on the detention side of the facility just assaulted one of the other juveniles housed at the facility. The male juvenile refused when ordered to get onto the floor or return to his cell. The situation escalated quickly, with other housed youths joined in open defiance to JJC staff.

