Talk Show Host Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive for COVID

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Jimmy Kimmel, who hosts his late-night talk show from Hollywood, announced today he has contracted COVID-19 and will temporarily step away from the program.

``Our daughter brought us COVID, even though we specifically asked her not to,'' Kimmel, 54, wrote on his Twitter page. ``All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on.''

As a result, Monday night's show was canceled. Kimmel apologized to the scheduled guests -- actor Tom Cruise and comedian Iliza Shlesinger -- and thanked Mike Birbiglia, ``who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night.''

``Jimmy Kimmel Live!'' is filmed at the El Capitan Theatre complex on Hollywood Boulevard.