Talk Show Host Jimmy Kimmel Tests Positive for COVID

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Jimmy Kimmel, who hosts his late-night talk show from Hollywood, announced today he has contracted COVID-19 and will temporarily step away from the program.

``Our daughter brought us COVID, even though we specifically asked her not to,'' Kimmel, 54, wrote on his Twitter page. ``All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on.''

As a result, Monday night's show was canceled. Kimmel apologized to the scheduled guests -- actor Tom Cruise and comedian Iliza Shlesinger -- and thanked Mike Birbiglia, ``who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night.''

``Jimmy Kimmel Live!'' is filmed at the El Capitan Theatre complex on Hollywood Boulevard.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

