ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rising Covid infections and hospitalizations increase concerns

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough a week ago, the U.S. recorded a “pandemic low” for hospitalizations, a recent...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 110

eh no thanks
2d ago

The only people concerned are the easily lead & still believe the democrats haven't been lying to them about everything!

Reply(29)
64
Hamster64
2d ago

Yes, it’s concerning. November elections are getting closer. And all the chicken littles and sheepole are starting to stir..

Reply
37
Sheldon Kirouac
2d ago

nothing the CDC has put in place social distancing mask vaccine none of them work and people were following them I never saw one person in the store without a mask I see people still driving around with a mask on when they're by themselves still see people walking in my town with mask on outside in the fresh air none of that s*** works you would have to have a 3-stage filtration respirator and a full bio suit for you not to catch it and even if you catch it it's a 99.8% survival rate the vaccine has killed more people than it helped and those people who haven't had reactions yet we'll have them later on down the road the person who invented the vaccine told dr. fauci not to use it it will cause irreversible damage 2 humans DNA composition but hey who cares right they got to fill their pockets and then turn you into a sheep that believes their lies there's all kinds of other countries doing studies you should check it out

Reply
14
Related
deseret.com

As COVID-19 variants rise, here are the COVID symptoms to watch out for

Multiple coronavirus variants — and subvariants of those variants — are spreading throughout the United States and the world, raising questions about which COVID-19 symptoms to look out for. The backdrop: New COVID-19 variants are popping up all over the world right now. Some of the variants are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five percent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Covid booster shots might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' experts say - as daily cases rise 53% over the past two weeks but deaths fall 11%

Covid booster vaccines might not be needed every year because protection against severe infection is holding up 'pretty well,' top scientists say — while the Biden administration promises to double the number of pharmacies offering antiviral pills 'in weeks' as cases surge 53 percent in a fortnight. Fourth jabs...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Covid#Cdc#U S#Omicron
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NPR

What Fauci sees coming with the BA.2 coronavirus subvariant in the U.S.

The U.S. could follow the trend of the United Kingdom and see a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. The chief medical adviser to President Biden said that though cases are still trending down across the U.S., some states are seeing a rise.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KGW

Yes, there is a new coronavirus subvariant called XE

Though COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to fall worldwide, medical experts and public health agencies continue to identify new variants of the virus. BA.2, a subvariant of omicron that experts believe is more contagious than the original BA.1, became dominant in the U.S. in late March. More recently, some people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Healthline

Study: Unvaccinated People Increase COVID-19 Risk, Even Among Vaccinated People

Researchers say unvaccinated people increase the risk of COVID-19 for everyone when they mix with vaccinated individuals. Experts say the findings are important because they demonstrate how the choice to remain unvaccinated affects everyone in a community. Experts say vaccinated people should consider continuing to wear a mask in certain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Shot May Drop from 85% to 55% After 3 Months

Researchers analyzed over 11,000 hospital admissions and emergency department visits to see how effective COVID-19 vaccines prevent illness. They found that the three doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are very effective at preventing hospitalizations initially. While that high level of efficacy wanes, experts say the vaccines still provide...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

COVID 'stealth' variant is fueling rise in cases in HALF of US states with infections up 25% up on last week - but White House pandemic chief says Americans should not be 'excessively concerned'

Covid cases are starting to rise once again in parts of the U.S. after nearly three months of declines coming off of the massive winter Omicron surge - but health officials say it's not a cause for concern because hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Dr Ashish Jha, the White House...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy