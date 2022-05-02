ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genshin Impact Update 2.7 has been delayed

By Kyle Campbell
 2 days ago
Anyone aching for additional details on Genshin Impact’s next big patch might want to sit down, as you might be waiting for a while.

On Thursday, developer miHoYo announced that Update 2.7 for Genshin Impact has been delayed until further notice.

“Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed,” miHoYo’s statement reads on Twitter. “For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements.”

“We will provide the corresponding information to Travelers as soon as possible,” miHoYo continues. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Thank you for your support and understanding along this journey.”

There’s no timeline on when Update 2.7 could drop, so fans should periodically check Genshin Impact‘s social feeds. At least there’s (probably) plenty of time to unlock the Chasm’s Artifact Sphere, track down those Millennial Mountains offering locations, or simply get through everything in Update 2.6. GLHF isn’t short on Genshin Impact guides by any means.

miHoYo didn’t explicitly state why Update 2.7 got a delay, but with how tremendously difficult video game development is, there’s likely dozens of reasons. Hopefully, the company will give a more in-depth statement (or actual release date) in the coming weeks.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

