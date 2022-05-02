ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Asian Oregonians report bias crimes, discrimination

By Courtney Vaughn
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxff5_0fR34JdJ00 Recent survey finds nearly half of respondents experienced race-based harassment or threats

Recent polling underscores the prevalence of xenophobia and racism targeted at Asian communities in Oregon.

A survey of Asian Oregonians found 49% were subjected to racial slurs or degrading language against them or a family member, while 36% said they had witnessed racist epithets or language directed at them or a family member on social media.

The Oregon Values & Beliefs Center, a nonprofit, nonpartisan public research organization, partnered with culturally specific community organizations, including the Asian Health and Service Center, to gauge prevalence and attitudes toward race-based harassment and hate crimes in the state. The survey, conducted from October 2021 to January, found that in most instances, roughly half or more than half of the nearly 550 Asian residents surveyed reported race-based harassment.

Surveys also showed 19% of respondents said they or a family member were threatened with physical violence because of their race. Another 15% had been denied service because of their race and 8% said theirs or a family member's property had been marked by racist graffiti. The same percentage of respondents reported they or a family member were assaulted or injured because of race.

"It's maddening that the perpetrators often experience no consequences for their harassment," one respondent told surveyors. "After someone harassed me and my entire family while we were out shopping (racial epithets, threw an apple at us, etc.), I only felt empowered after buying pepper spray. Even if you walk away from a situation physically unharmed, the fear and ANGER that you experience afterwards often goes unresolved and just festers."

The OVBC data indicates that among 303 Asian respondents, the overwhelming majority never reported the bias incident or hate crime. Those who did file police reports were most often not referred to support services, according to survey results.

While most who were polled said their experiences haven't caused them to limit their time in public or limit their time engaging with friends, 33% of 514 Asian residents said they do reduce their time spent shopping or seeing friends in public and another 39% said they worry their children will be victims of a hate crime or harassment.

"I'm concerned and take extra precautions when I'm out and about," one survey respondent said. "I'm more alert to my surroundings and keep a distance from people, and limit going out after dark."

Those who participated in the polling say more awareness of race-based bias and hate crimes is needed throughout the state, as well as expanded support services.

Holden Leung is the executive director of the Asian Health and Services Center. Leung said the issues underscored in the recent surveys are "not a new problem."

"Our community have been targeted by hate crime and harassment for decades but this recent dramatic increase is disproportionately affecting Asian communities, generating fear, fostering isolation and creating a need for mental health services for which we do not currently have the capacity to provide," Leung said. "There are many agencies working to address this issue but we all lack resources and are beyond capacity. This is a community problem that requires a community response and additional resources."

To report a bias crime, call the non-emergency bias response hotline at 1-844-924-BIAS. Additionally, Oregon has a bias response emergency fund to assist victims of hate crimes and bias incidents in their recovery. The fund pays up to $1,000 for costs incurred within 90 days of a bias incident or bias crime that a survivor is otherwise unable to afford. For more information, visit the Oregon Department of Justice.

Comments / 0

Related
Sherwood Gazette

Opinion: West Coast becoming a breeding ground for intolerance?

David Pope: Parental groups like Oregon Moms Union are seeking to indoctrinate our children.I've been taken aback by the recent news coming out of Oregon from parental groups like the Oregon Moms Union, fighting the "woke left" about school board indoctrination. As a visitor and potential new resident of the great state of Oregon, I can't help but feel disheartened by the news. Sexual orientation and identity are human rights. I always found Oregon to be an inclusive and tolerant place for all peoples. The values I've encountered on my visits to Portland, Bend, Salem and all places in-between have...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Sherwood Gazette

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey showsOregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they feel their school board represents their values and beliefs. Another 38% said they don't feel represented by their local school board and 26% said they were unsure. Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey, which polled 1,563 Oregon residents ages 18 and older, found that Democrats are more likely than...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Oregon voters want more from journalists; we're listening

Some don't want journalists picking 'winners' and 'losers' but some triage is needed to best inform the electorate.On Thursday evening, four Republicans seeking the Republican nomination for Oregon governor will get 57 minutes of commercial-free airtime to make their case directly to voters in a debate co-hosted by KOIN 6 and Pamplin Media Group. Not everybody is happy about it. We get it. The event will feature one-fifth of the 19 GOP gubernatorial candidates on the May 17 primary ballot. To many people, that's not fair. So why do the media feel compelled to set criteria to...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Mental Health Services#Emergency Fund#Ovbc#Racial Injustice#Racism#Asian#Oregonians
Sherwood Gazette

Oregon appeals court tosses $1 billion timber judgment

Panel rules 15 counties lack binding contract with state based on maximum logging, instead of multiple use.The Oregon Court of Appeals has tossed out a $1 billion judgment won by 15 counties against the state for past losses and future proceeds from some timber sales on state forests. The court, in a decision released Wednesday, April 27, said the counties did not have a legally binding contract with the state when the lands were transferred in 1941 to secure their "greatest permanent value." Acting as the Council of Forest Trust Land Counties, they argued that maximizing timber production should be...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Oregon reps launch PAC to support working women aiming to serve

Anna Williams, Rachel Prusak form '9to5' committee to reform, modernize Legislature State Reps. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) and Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn), who recently announced their resignations from the Oregon House because of the low pay and high demands of serving in the Legislature, intend to launch a new political action committee: the '9to5' PAC. The committee aims to support women in their efforts to run for office and work to reform and modernize the Legislature. Following the conclusion of the 2022 legislative session, Prusak, Williams and Rep. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie), announced they wouldn't run for reelection, saying...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Decision 2022: Housing stability, voting access are connected

Catherine McMullen: Eviction crisis in Oregon is amplifying obstacles to votingOregon is touted as the easiest place in America to vote. When asked, "What would a system that wanted people to vote look like?" Stacey Abrams replied, "Oregon." Voting in Oregon is easy, transparent and even safe during a pandemic. Right? Oregon residents who are U.S. citizens can register to vote at age 16 to get their first ballot at age 18; can get registered through an automatic process after a visit to the DMV; and then for every election are mailed a ballot to their home. But what if...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Is lying to voters free speech? Courts say yes

Following news of misattributed quotes in the Washington County Voters' Pamphlet, we dug into the history. Mistakes or outright lies in a candidate's Voters' Pamphlet statements are nothing new in Oregon. Past efforts to shore up misleading statements in the Oregon Voters' Pamphlet — mailed out to voters before ballots go out in every election — have failed, Pamplin Media Group's look at the history shows. Some argue that's a win for free speech. Others say is an ethical failure by the state. Washington County has seen its own issues with Voters' Pamphlet statements in this year's May...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Sherwood Gazette

Democrats hit leadership ad buy for rival in U.S. House bid

Newcomer benefits from $1M by Demo PAC, $5M by cryptocurrency backer; others say new 6th District is not for sale.Multimillion-dollar ad buys by political action committees — including one with ties to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — to political newcomer Carrick Flynn are drawing sharp criticism from six other Democrats seeking Oregon's newest seat in the U.S. House. The House Majority PAC has put in $1 million, on top of at least $5 million reported by Protect Our Care PAC, which is associated with the cryptocurrency industry and Sam Bankman-Fried, who leads a cryptocurrency exchange. Under federal rules, such large...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

2022 primary election one-month reality check

The 2022 campaigns are heating up with one month to go before the May 17 primary.The official May 17 primary day for Oregon is a month away. But with ballots appearing in mailboxes over the next two weeks, the timeline for campaigns to make their case is even shorter. "Primary month" Texas had its primary March 1. Oregon's is officially on May 17, tied for fifth earliest among the states. But Oregon's primary "election day" is more like a "primary month." The state's vote-by-mail system will start sending ballots to voters on April 28. Most will be returned well...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
16
Followers
770
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy